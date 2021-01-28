Fiction
“The Great Offshore Grounds," by Vanessa Veselka
Veselka (“Zazen”) returns with a sprawling work of astonishing depth and scope about three siblings contending with poverty in the Pacific Northwest. Half-sisters Livy and Cheyenne, both 33, were told a “fairy tale” by their father, Cyril, when they grew up, that one of their mothers wanted children and the other wanted to chase the North Star, and both got what they wanted without marrying him. Veselka opens on Cyril’s first late-in-life wedding, which the sisters, both broke and with no love for Cyril, attend for the free food and drink. They reunite with Kirsten, a biological mother to one of them, who raised both sisters and Essex, their adopted cab-driving brother. Cyril gives them information about the other mother, Ann, who agreed with Kirsten to let her raise both daughters, provided Kirsten not reveal the details of who belonged to which mother. The sisters drive to Boston, hoping to find Ann, but strike out. Livy then heads to Alaska, where she becomes a sailor’s apprentice and protests offshore drilling; Cheyenne continues to pursue Ann; and Essex, desperately lacking direction, enlists in the Marines. Meanwhile, Kirsten gets a terminal cancer diagnosis and summons them for a reconciliation. Veselka blends fascinating details of seamanship, cab driving, and boot camp with intimate, spot-on descriptions of contemporary American poverty, such as Cheyenne being shuttled to the couch to make room for Airbnb guests when she’s late on rent and selling plasma. This gritty and unsentimental work is compassionate, funny, and deeply human.
— Publishers Weekly
“The Distant Dead," by Heather Young
The discovery of a charred corpse outside Lovelock, Nevada, drives this moving psychological thriller from Young (“The Lost Girls”). Middle school social studies teacher Nora Wheaton has deferred her dream of exploring the world as an anthropologist to care for her father, who’s partially disabled after drunkenly crashing his truck and killing her older brother 13 years earlier. Precocious recently orphaned sixth grader Sal Prentiss, who finds the body, has only a pair of menacing and possibly criminal uncles standing between him and foster care. Flashbacks reveal that the victim, former university professor Adam Merkel, was reduced to teaching math at the middle school—where he befriended fellow outcast Sal—for unknown reasons. Through the course of the murder investigation, in which Nora, Sal’s teacher, assists, Young gradually reveals her characters’ complicated pasts while skillfully building suspense. Never mind a tad too much symmetry in some of the backstories. This emotionally resonant saga, firmly rooted in the high desert hills, will keep readers turning the pages.
— Publishers Weekly
Nonfiction
“The Last Million: Europe's Displaced Persons from World War to Cold War," by David Nasaw
Historian Nasaw (“The Patriarch”) delivers a richly detailed account of what happened to the one million Holocaust survivors, former slave laborers, and POWs who found themselves in Germany at the end of World War II. He reveals the contempt some military occupation leaders, including Gen. George Patton, felt for these displaced persons, and expertly documents how a humanitarian approach to the crisis often yielded to narrow, long-term foreign policy goals and Cold War considerations. Nasaw details England’s hyper-restrictive policies on Jewish immigration to Palestine, and the nativist, anti-Semitic stances of U.S. lawmakers who were more focused on preventing communists from slipping into America under the 1948 Displaced Persons Act than they were on stopping Nazis from doing so. As a result, Nasaw writes, “untold numbers of anti-Semites, Nazi collaborators and war criminals acquired entrance to the United States.” Besides allowing enemy collaborators to enter the country, Nasaw contends, America’s incoherent policy also contributed to the last displaced persons not leaving Germany until 1957, a full 12 years after WWII ended. Nasaw skillfully and movingly relates a multilayered story with implications for contemporary refugee crises. This meticulously researched history is a must-read.
— Publishers Weekly
“The Book Collectors: A Band of Syrian Rebels and the Stories That Carried Them Through a War," by Delphine Minoui
French-Iranian journalist Minoui (“I’m Writing You From Tehran”) paints a haunting portrait of the 2012–2016 siege of Daraya, a suburb of Damascus, during the Syrian civil war. After a government bombing campaign in response to pro-democracy protests set off an exodus from Daraya, remaining resistance members collected thousands of books and built a library in the basement of an abandoned building. Through video interviews and online chats with the library’s founder, Ahmad Muaddamani, and frequent patrons, including a photographer, a Free Syrian Army fighter, and a veteran of previous protest movements, Minoui chronicles how these men—denounced as jihadists by president Bashar al-Assad—created a sanctuary for free thought. Her subjects describe how books as varied as the poetry of Mahmoud Darwish, Stephen R. Covey’s “The 7 Habits of Highly Successful People,” and Mustafa Khalifa’s novel “The Shell” offer the library’s patrons education, encouragement, and the “freedom they’ve been deprived of.” Minoui also recounts her own responses to terrorist attacks in France to affirm how, amid the fight for survival, books can offer enlightenment and escape. Fluidly translated and emotionally powerful, this devastating account pays tribute to the “dream of a better world that never fully came true.”
— Publishers Weekly
Others:
- “Murder at the Mena House," by Erica Ruth Neubauer (fiction)
- “Difficult Light," by Tomás González (fiction)
- “Warhol," by Blake Gopnik (nonfiction)
- “Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life," by Christie Tate (nonfiction)