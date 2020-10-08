Teen E-Book Nonfiction
"Warhead: The True Story of One Teen Who Almost Saved the World," by Jeff Henigson.
Henigson's heartfelt and funny memoir captures his tumultuous teenage years during the Cold War. At 15, he survived a bike accident, experienced seizures for the first time, and was diagnosed with brain cancer. While undergoing chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery, Henigson did his best to put on a brave face for his anxious mother, emotionally distant father, and best friend, Paul. In a cancer support group meeting, Henigson learned that many of the other teens had their wishes granted by the Starlight Children's Foundation, which could grant his wish, too. After giving it much thought, he decided on a wish he hoped would make his father proud - to travel to the Soviet Union and talk peace with Premier Mikhail Gorbachev. While met with resistance, Henigson was able to make the trip alongside the Youth Ambassadors of America. His time there was life changing. Despite not being able to meet Gorbachev, the author formed friendships with both American and Soviet teens, was interviewed by Soviet media, and had an invaluable conversation with famous scientist Dr. Evgeny Velikhov. After returning to the States, Henigson faced additional struggles. He felt his parents were disinterested in learning about the trip, and his closest friend from the cancer support group passed away. The book is filled with many painful memories but still peppered with humor throughout. Ages 12-17
"Unpresidented: A Biography of Donald Trump (Revised & Updated)," by Martha Brockenbrough.
Reality star-turned-controversial president Donald Trump was born into privilege and mentored in business by his father. This evenly paced, meticulously researched biography from the author of the acclaimed Alexander Hamilton, Revolutionary uses primary and secondary sources and contains dialogue, pull quotes, and photos. The book is mostly chronological, covering Trump's grandfather's immigration to the United States, his father's rise to wealth, and Trump's youth and young adulthood and concludes with a heated Twitter exchange from July 2018. Trump supporters may call this book biased, as scandal is never far from Trump's business dealings or political career, but the author carefully cites sources to ensure accuracy, and the reporting is straightforward, without subjective asides. The author handles sensitive issues (Trump's misogynistic language and sexual assault accusations, for example) in a manner that's appropriate for teens yet still respectful of their intelligence. Brockenbrough's thorough research and comprehensive work laying down Trump's backstory make this a strong resource, even as current events carry on in real time. The back matter is similarly extensive, with 90 pages dedicated to "Donald J. Trump's Milestones," short biographies of campaign advisors and legal team members, and a list of Russia connections in addition to end notes, a bibliography, and an index. Ages 12-18
"A Light in the Darkness: Janusz Korczak, His Orphans, and the Holocaust," by Albert Marrin.
Janusz Korczak, a Polish-Jewish pediatrician and writer, established a home for orphans in 1912 and cared for Jewish children throughout both world wars. Much more than a biography, Marrin's introduction to this heroic figure offers an exhaustive study of WWII in Poland and Germany. In straightforward, descriptive language, Marrin (Uprooted: The Japanese American Experience During World War II) explores a vast array of subjects linked to the war, including the history of Palestine and of Judaism in Poland, and he devotes a significant number of pages to a biographical portrait of Adolf Hitler and the growth of Nazism. The narrative, accompanied by black-and-white photos, conveys the horrors of wartime with gruesome details, such as Nazis throwing infants into the air for target practice, and includes tangential subjects, such as sterilization laws in America. Korczak is depicted as a passionate humanitarian with an extraordinary respect and love for children, and as one whose activism was the seed of the human rights movement - in particular, the rights of children. He is often absent from the book, though, as Marrin discusses, in great detail, other topics connected to WWII. Still, there is much to learn and contemplate in this dense yet accessible examination. Ages 12-17
"Project You: More than 50 Ways to Calm Down, De-Stress, and Feel Great," by Aubre Andrus, Veronica Collignon.
The authors have designed a self-help book for students interested in ways to combat the everyday stresses of school, family, and friends. The authors suggest that reading the book cover to cover is not necessary; teens can just pick whatever soothing activity appeals to them most. The projects include meditating, creating a nature journal, doing yoga, drinking tea, getting some sun, starting a gratitude journal, smiling, volunteering, and writing thank you notes. Each idea is presented with an explanation of why that activity reduces stress. An inspiring quotation is provided at the end of each short chapter. The book is filled with photographs and drawings of teenage girls and completed projects. Various fonts, colors, and geometric designs are used throughout, making the book visually attractive. Ages 14-18
