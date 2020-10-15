Fiction
“Calling Me Home," by Julie Kibler
Kibler, in alternating first-person narrations, delivers a rousing debut about forbidden love and unexpected friendships over the span of six decades. Dorrie, an African-American hairstylist in East Texas, is asked by one of her regular clients, Isabelle, a woman in her 80s, for a strange favor—a ride to Cincinnati. On the road, Dorrie learns of Isabelle’s painful past. Both in conversations in the car and via flashback from her teenage years, Isabelle reveals her former childhood of white privilege in a prejudiced Southern town and her love affair with her maid’s brother, Robert, a black man. She and Robert married in secret only to find their clandestine relationship quickly torn apart. After giving up Robert for lost, Isabelle married again—this time for convenience, but Robert’s return forces her to confront difficult questions about love, commitment, and her antagonistic relationship with her family. Now, as Dorrie and Isabelle reach Cincinnati, Isabelle reveals her reasons for going—to attend a funeral, which uncovers long-held emotions and secrets buried for 60 years. In this compelling tale, Kibler handles decades of race relations with sensitivity and finds a nice balance between the characters of Dorrie and Isabelle. Drawing from her own family history in Texas, Kibler relays a familiar story in a fresh way.
— Publishers Weekly
“All the Missing Girls," by Megan Miranda
YA author Miranda (“Soulprint”) makes her adult debut with this fiendishly plotted thriller. Family business brings Philadelphia prep school counselor Nicolette “Nic” Farrell back to her hometown of Cooley Ridge, N.C., a place still fraught with the unsolved disappearance of her best friend, Corinne Prescott, right after their high school graduation a decade earlier. Nic unexpectedly finds herself still attracted to high school sweetheart Tyler, whose current girlfriend, Annaleise Carter, disappears the day after Annaleise texted police with questions about Corinne’s case. As Nic struggles to figure out what really happened to Corinne, who her demented father claims to have seen, she must also face some bitter truths—about her provocative BFF and herself. Miranda convincingly conjures a haunted setting that serves as a character in its own right, but what really makes this roller-coaster so memorable is her inspired use of reverse chronology, so that each chapter steps further back in time, dramatically shifting the reader’s perspective.
— Publishers Weekly
Nonfiction
“Digital Minimalism: Choosing a Focused Life in a Noisy World by Cal Newport
Becoming cognizant of the amount of time we spend online is now more important than ever. Instead of providing worthwhile services, the number one priority for commercial websites is inducing users to keep scrolling and clicking. To rein in our often excessive device usage, Newport (“Deep Work,” 2017) promotes a radical redefinition of our relationship with technology by way of digital minimalism, encouraging us to focus on a small number of carefully selected and optimized activities that strongly support things you value, and then happily miss out on everything else. One obstacle to this is the way news and social media platforms are designed to hold our attention, making it nearly impossible to change our habits without a complete detox. Newport lays out the basics for this digital decluttering and offers practices to cultivate a more fulfilling life, online and off. A helpful guide in this era of attention economics, Newport's philosophical treatise shows both what we lose with digital overuse and how technology, used with intention, can enhance the experience of being human.
— Booklist
“I Contain Multitudes: The Microbes Within Us and a Grander View of Life," by Ed Yong
British science journalist Yong succeeds in encouraging readers to recognize the critical importance of biological microorganisms. He argues that humans must move past the belief that bacteria are bad and need to be eradicated, and adopt a deeper understanding of the positive role they play in the lives of most organisms. Yong makes a superb case for his position by interviewing numerous scientists and presenting their fascinating work in an accessible and persuasive fashion. Throughout, he takes a holistic ecological perspective, contending that it makes no sense to examine bacteria in isolation. As in all ecological systems, context is everything, and the complex community structure of the microbiome does much to determine the effects of various bacteria. Yong demonstrates that this more inclusive view has led to a reconceptualization of how the immune system might work, how microorganisms can shape the development of organ systems, how bacteria might play a role in autism, and how the microbiome may influence an organism’s propensity for obesity. He also shows that scientists have moved beyond the theoretical by successfully performing “ecosystem transplants” of human gut microorganisms, and he envisions a future that includes “artisanal bacteria” designed to perform specific tasks. Yong reveals “how ubiquitous and vital microbes are” on scales large and small.
— Publishers Weekly
Others
“Where Lilacs Still Bloom: A Novel," by Jane Kirkpatrick (fiction)
“Tenth of December: Stories," by George Saunders (fiction)
“What If? Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions," by Randall Munroe (nonfiction)
“How the Scots Invented the Modern World: The True Story of How Western Europe's Poorest Nation Created Our World and Everything in It," by Arthur Herman (nonfiction)