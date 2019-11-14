Juvenile Nonfiction Books
"Can You Hear the Trees Talking? Discovering the Hidden Life of the Forest," by Peter Wohlleben
This young readers edition offers middle grade readers a chance to explore the wonders of the forest. The author explains the complex interactions that allow trees to communicate with and protect one another, feel fear, and show bravery. Under ideal conditions, trees in forests form families and devise methods to ensure the long life and survival of their species. Wohlleben introduces the basic science behind how trees work, how they make babies, who are their friends and enemies, and what it takes to survive storms, infestations, and droughts. Using terms like mothers, babies, and schools and describing the trees as having emotions such as fear and longing, the author anthropomorphizes trees' relationships with one another and with the animal kingdom. Although unusual, this format makes for easier comprehension of a complex subject matter and emphasizes the necessity of respecting trees and preserving forests. There is no mention of climate change and the future effects of global warming on trees and forests. Ages 8-10
— School Library Journal
"Under Our Clothes: Our First Talk about Our Bodies," by Dr. Jillian Roberts; Illustrations by Jane Heinrichs
Dr. Roberts tackles the topics of body image, safety, and consent in this nonfiction selection for young readers. Throughout the text, various illustrated children ask the narrator pertinent questions about different situations involving their bodies. The narrator then answers these questions while further information is supplied in sidebars and photographs. Roberts does an excellent job of addressing questions that come up from young children pertaining to bodily safety, acceptance, and consent. Such issues are difficult discussions. In the text, they are appropriately addressed and explained. Heinrichs's illustrations complement the photography that accompanies each discussion point. Ages 6-12
— School Library Journal
"Survivors of the Holocaust: True Stories of Six Extraordinary Children," Edited by Kath Shackleton; Illustrated by Zane Whittingham
Each of these six accounts of Holocaust survivors are unique, yet all convey terror and despair. The contributors were children from different parts of Europe when the Nazis came to power in Germany, and all of their families were torn apart by rampant anti-Semitism. One child was saved by a neighbor when the Nazis came to take her family away, one child was sent to a concentration camp, one child was part of the Kindertransport, and yet another child's family managed to escape to England. The graphic novel format and first-person narration create an intimate, harrowing portrait. Each story uses a different color scheme, some with burnt oranges and browns, some with more subdued blues, each slightly distinct from the next. The blocky illustrations are child-friendly and accessible yet still explore dark themes and images, making this a good option for upper elementary school students and middle schoolers. Excellent back matter includes photos and descriptions of the children as adults, an extensive timeline and glossary, and a lengthy list of websites for further research. Ages 10-up
— School Library Journal
"A Life Made by Hand: The Story of Ruth Asawa," Andrea D'Aquino
This introduction to the life of the Japanese-American artist Ruth Asawa (1926–2013) follows her early life growing up on a farm, her time at the legendary Black Mountain College, and the trip to Mexico where she learned to weave with wire. Colorful textural collage illustrations convey the way her creative practice was informed by the world around her (“She loved to draw forms in the dirt with her bare feet”). They are less successful in conveying the magic of her mesmerizing sculptural creations, though a small photo in the supplemental materials gives readers a glimpse of Asawa’s work. These materials also offer context on Japanese-American internment—something Asawa experienced but which was left out of the narrative at the request of her estate. Instructions for a paper dragonfly close the book, encouraging readers to emulate this teacher, who “knew that the best way to learn is to use your hands.” Ages 5-8
— Publishers Weekly