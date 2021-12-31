Welcome to the year-end music review and guide by Hot Poop owner Jim McGuinn, spreading the love of music though his downtown Walla Walla shop all year long.
1. James McMurtry, “The Horses and the Hounds,” on New-West Records
James McMurtry would be a household name if The Ed Sullivan Show were still broadcast. On stage he wouldn’t have performed actually like Bob Dylan and Elvis Presley. McMurtry would have walked away or been censored for everything that shimmied from his hips and much of what left his lips. The same simple lips slip irritable vowel syndrome in like an illuminating beacon at midnight. That light still shines too bright to be invited or welcome on prime-time TV.
Seasoned songwriter McMurtry can force a chuckle out of you with one of his lines and follow it with a verse that chokes you up and makes you cry. His hard luck characters that can’t get a break speak sermons from McMurtry’s mount. “Jackie” tells the tearjerker tale of a woman who risks her life taking on a dangerous, winter truck-driving trek to keep the horses on her ranch fed. Like most songs about truckers, it doesn’t end well.
It’s more than good genes, but that’s where it starts. His father, the late novelist Larry McMurtry who wrote “Lonesome Dove,” cast a lasting influence on his Texas-born boy. It started when he gave James his first guitar lesson at the age of seven. His father also left his mark on his son’s expertise — capturing the essence of characters and painting memorable audible landscapes.
McMurtry’s narratives read like oral screenplays from a novel that is yet to be published. But these songs are not autobiographical or mini-memoirs. “I’m a fiction writer,” McMurtry says. “I just do it in verse, rather than prose, like my dad did.”
Many of the songs feel like they were written by Tom Petty and Warren Zevon in mind. McMurtry seems to acknowledge that when he admitted, “The ghost of Warren Zevon seems to be stomping among the guitar tracks. Don’t know how he got in there. He never signed on for work or hire.”
“The Horses and the Hounds” is McMurtry’s first album in seven years and the best collection of his storytelling epics yet.
2. Jon Batiste, “We Are,” on Verve Records
Best known as the band leader for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” the composer, keyboardist and singer Jon Batiste power punches the pop world with his eighth solo album. Oscar-winning film composer Batiste’s “We Are” album swirls soul, jazz, funk, gospel, rhythm ’n blues, pop, hip-hop and even classical music, into a moving and inspiring nonstop rock classic. “We Are” is the first album to receive 11 Grammy nominations spanning seven categories including Album of the Year, and Record song of the Year. “We Are” surpasses Michael Jackson’s previous record of six different category nominations.
3. Lindsey Buckingham, “Lindsey Buckingham,” on Reprise Records
What does a multi-platinum selling guitarist do after suffering a heart attack, divorce and being fired from his band by his former lover? If you are Lindsey Buckingham, you bounce back by trying to write and record one of the best albums of your musical career. And he has! Buckingham’s self-titled album rounds all the bases and swats this home run right out of the park. With intoxicating ascending signature sparklingly spiral guitar runs that send shivers of delight up your spine, Buckingham has lost nothing. The only thing that could improve this album would be to reunite Buckingham with Fleetwood Mac.
4. John Hiatt and the Jerry Douglas Band, “Leftover Feelings,” on New-West Records
John Hiatt clicked his ruby, rock-slipper heels three times and was granted a wish. It all came true when he recorded with the Jerry Douglas Band and proved that “There is no place like home.” The dobro fueled collaboration helps Hiatt’s musical medicine go down smoother and last longer.
Produced by Douglas, Hiatt wrote all the songs on “Leftover Feelings” with only one redo. That song is “All The Lilacs In Ohio,” and that first chunky barn burner is now more akin to a Kingston Trio concert crowd sing-along anthem. The opening track “Long Black Electric Cadillac” sets the cruise control for a smooth scenic road trip down Hiatt’s highway with a full tank. Bolt down your bonnet and ride along.
5. Willie Nelson, “Willie Nelson Family,” Sony Records
The man who had a hit song “Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die” in 2012 has new reflections on that terminal subject with this newest album. This “Family” album will no doubt be remembered as one of his best. For the first time ever, Willie Nelson has gathered all his sons, daughters and sister to perform on his aptly named “Family” album. At the age of 88, Nelson’s song choices reflect an optimistic and full speed ahead attitude towards his life and eventual death. In one of his self-penned songs, he asks not to be buried too deep and with just a little bit of dirt and gravel on his grave. The confident country outlaw icon sings “Cause you know I gotta travel . . .. And I know I’m gonna kneel at the feet of Jesus in the morning.” Nelson wrote half of the songs on his first Gospel album in decades.
6. Los Lobos, “Native Sons,” New-West Records
Los Lobos started as a cover band and they still have the heart and soul that bring these songs back to life. No other American band could have done it better.
7. The Wallflowers, “Exit Wounds,” East-West Records
Everyone expects to pluck a jewel from your silver mine of a mouth when your dad is Bob Dylan. And that prodigal son doesn’t disappoint with he returns to the mining of the Wallflowers and uncovers a motherlode of precious minerals. It is Jakob Dylan’s first Wallflowers album in close to a decade. And it is well worth the wait. “Exit Wounds” showcases more diamonds and gemstones than Tiffany’s on Valentine’s Day.
8. Billy Strings, “Renewal,” Rounder Records
Improvisational Bluegrass player Billy Strings spans the traditional Bluegrass globe and spins into orbit with his fusion of New Grass and experimental Jam Band jams. At times Strings approaches the silver string status of a young David Grissman and Jerry Garcia. And just like Billy Sunday the evangelist, Billy Strings converts the ears and minds of pilgrims and pagans alike with his musical ministry.
Strings won a Grammy award last year and at the age of 29, he has been consistently touring for more than a decade. Writing 13 of 16 songs on “Renewal,” Billy Strings rings in as the real thing.
9. Dumpstaphunk, “Where Do We Go From Here,” Mascot Label Group
Dumpstaphunk has been stompin’ the funk out of New Orleans for seventeen years. With a blood line that runs back to The Neville Brothers and The Meters, Dumpstaphunk members are Crescent City rock royalty. Peppered with politics and social commentary, keyboardist Ivan Neville hopes that the songs on “Where Do We Go From Here” will make you “dance and think.”
10. Tommy Castro, “Tommy Castro presents A Bluesman Came To Town,” Alligator Records
Bluesman Tommy Castro has stepped up his record recording career with the composition and release of “Tommy Castro presents A Bluesman Came To Town.” This is a concept album that spins the story of a young man’s journey to the profession of playing the blues. This is not just a great blues album, it is also a solid rock album that changes lanes from the crossroads of the blues to the crossover rock sensibilities of a Stevie Ray Vaughan record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.