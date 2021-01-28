Though not at the forefront of current education priorities amidst a pandemic, Shakespeare Walla Walla hopes to bring the Bard’s writings to life again virtually for Valley schools.
Revamping the local nonprofit was already at the top of the list for Tracey Edwards, the new executive director of Shakespeare Walla Walla, who was hired just weeks before school doors closed in March.
Edwards moved to Walla Walla six years ago after graduating from Arizona Western College with a theater major.
She has done a lot of community theater and participated in all aspects to make a performance come to life, taking on the ultimate role for a renaissance lover. She played Queen Elizabeth in the Two Rivers Renaissance Faire in Yuma, Arizona.
She was chosen for the job after serving four years as technical director for Gesa Powerhouse Theatre.
Husband Anthony Ochoa is also involved in the organization. The two have outfitted their apartment with all things Shakespeare.
“For me, I think William Shakespeare, 500 years ago, said everything you really need to say about the human condition and things like that, and really nobody’s said it better since. It’s timeless and it’s beautiful really,” Ochoa said.
He sits on the board of directors and teaches their programs in local schools.
Teaching Shakespeare to high school, middle school and recently elementary school students is the organization’s primary income, and adapting with the times has become a priority.
After only being able to present in one school last year, the group switched gears to offer their performances, workshops and other programs online.
In the past, Shakespeare Walla Walla would come into freshman English classrooms when students were reading “Romeo and Juliet” as a state requirement and teach them tools to better understand the text.
They would discuss iambic pentameter and sonnets and have a session on stage combat, such as how to safely throw a “punch,” “pull hair,” and “choke people” as an actor on stage.
They would have a day of dancing, where they teach students two dances and hand gestures when a woman either accepts a dance romantically or is merely being polite by turning the hand down and on top of her hand.
They would bring in 16th-century accurate garments like a shift, bumroll, petticoat and hoop skirt and provide acting exercises.
The education program has run for 13 years, now provided virtually, but some activities could not be replicated online.
Because suicide rates are high in Walla Walla County and especially now with the pandemic, Edwards has taken the time to develop sections to educate students about suicide. This happens toward the end of the play in “Romeo and Juliet.”
Edwards said she wants kids to know that though it’s iconic, it’s not the way Romeo and Juliet’s love story should’ve happened because suicide is preventable.
“Romeo and Juliet, they were star-crossed lovers, but they’re very depressed children. The choice that they make at the end isn’t in their right mind, and there are these signs along the way that friends or family or the nurse could have seen.”
The curriculum takes moments from the script or warning signs and frames them into how it would relate to the current time, what it would look like today and what to do in the event of spotting those signs.
She hopes to launch the program with the added curriculum in the fall.
Additionally, an anti-bullying program geared for younger students in first through third grade was supposed to launch before the pandemic but is now offered virtually.
The program features the Dr. Seuss story “The Sneetches” with three actors. One narrator and two actors play multiple parts with puppets.
There are the striped-belly Sneetches and star-bellied Sneetches, with a message at the end about how the Sneetches are different but still are Sneetches.
The program prepares the kids for Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” curriculum, which teaches about cyberbullying in middle school classrooms.
“We do have plans to present our anti-bullying programs, which they’re both a 50-minute production and then a 40-minute workshop afterward where you kind of talk about how it is related to bullying and how you can prevent bullying,” Edwards said. “We’re hoping to be able to present those maybe outdoors in the spring or the summer but have adults be able to watch them as well.”
Warmer weather will bring other activities from the group because current COVID-19 guidelines have some allowances for outdoor performances with a socially distanced audience.
Edwards is working on “A Taste of Shakespeare,” where actors could perform a snippet of a scene and monologue on a winery patio or other small outdoor venues.
“I do want to see more live productions, more camps, more workshops, more things during the year,” she said.
“Walla Walla has such a big theater community not just in actors ... but people who love to come to see theater, so I want to have opportunities for those people.”
In April, they did a virtual celebration for Shakespeare’s birthday where people submitted videos of acting scenes from his play’s. The participants weren’t people she regularly saw in shows around town before.
“So I think it kind of made me see there is a bigger community here that’s looking to theater than I was originally looking at.”
The community can also look forward to the annual live performance this summer at Whitman amphitheater with traditional 16th-century renaissance costumes.
“It will definitely be a comedy. Something very light humor to bring us out of this dark time,” Edwards said.