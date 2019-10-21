The city's Parks and Recreation staff is working with the Walla Walla High School drama club to put on haunted Halloween tours this Saturday at Mountain View Cemetery.
Two free tours will be offered including one that is not too scary at 4 p.m. and one that is very scary at 6 p.m., according to the announcement.
Registration is required by Friday. Only 50 people can participate in the non-scary tour and 75 in the very scary tour. Register at: www.wwpr.us.
Bring flashlights and dress for cool weather. Treats will be provided by Super 1 Foods and the Rose Street Safeway. Donations for the Blue Mountain Action Council and the Blue Mountain Humane Society will be accepted.