A pre-sale ticket promotion for the Chicago concert at the Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days goes through Friday.
The package includes two reserve tickets to the Chicago concert on Sept. 2, two VIP dinner tickets including four drinks, two tickets for a ride on the giant wheel, two souvenir wristbands and a chance to win a meet-and-greet backstage pass.
The ticket package costs $250.
For more details, go to wallawallafairgrounds.com or call the office at 509-527-3247 and ask about the "Just You and Me Valentine package."