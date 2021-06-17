World-traveled, award-winning headliner comedian Brad Upton will perform twice in Walla Walla in June. That's after a show the weekend before at the Grand Ol' Opry and before he headlines in Las Vegas.
The 20-year worldwide comedy veteran has more than 100 million views on social media. He has regularly opened for singer Johnny Mathis and worked for more than 15 years with comedian Joan Rivers before her death.
Wine Valley Comedy is hosting two shows at 7 p.m. in Walla Walla, the first on Friday, June 18, at Va Piano, 1793 JB George Road, and Saturday, June 19, at The Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center, 6 W. Rose St. Both shows will be socially distanced. Purchase tickets at tinyurl.com/braduptoncomedy or ubne.ws/vapianoupton.
Walla Walla comedians Greg Kettner and Jonathan Grant will be the opening acts both nights. Catch a bit of Upton's PG-13 comedy at youtu.be/NlWZtCBjRZA.