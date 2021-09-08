DAYTON — The Columbia County fair is going forward as planned, though masks will be required for everyone age 5 and older.
Columbia County Health Officer Dr. Lewis Neace issued a mandate on Tuesday, Sept. 7, requiring that masks be worn for all events at the fair.
Neace’s directive cites the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the county and says Dayton General Hospital is nearing capacity.
Exemptions exist for people with medical conditions, mental conditions and other conditions or disabilities that prevent the wearing of a mask.
Fair entertainment won't be quite as active as usual. While the rodeo is still taking place Friday, Sept. 10, at 5:30 p.m., and the demolition derby is still on for Saturday, Sept. 11, at 5 p.m., there will be no additional main entertainment act.
Columbia County Fair Entertainment Director Ty Lane said such acts in the past included the Wenatchee Youth Circus.
“We didn’t want to make those arraignments way ahead of time and then have to call those things off,” Lane said.
In addition to the rodeo and derby, the fair will feature all the normal still-life exhibits and livestock events. The fair will close Sunday with a livestock sale.