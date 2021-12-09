Welcome to this year’s holiday music review and guide by Hot Poop owner Jim McGuinn, spreading the love of music though his downtown Walla Walla shop all year long.
1. Nat “King” Cole/A Sentimental Christmas with Nat “King” Cole and Friends: Cole Classic Revisited/Capitol Records
Could inviting current living artists to touch up Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa improve the classic masterpiece? Probably not, but it’s a different case and canvas for the Renaissance portrait that artist Nat King Cole created over half of a century ago.
Cole only recorded one Christmas album in his short 45 year lifespan, and now it has been re-orchestrated and reimagined to add virtual duets to Cole’s restored original vocals. Modern masters have spruced up and put a new silver frame on this Christmas treasure.
Spiking the holiday punch bowl with Johnny Mathis, Kristin Chenoweth, Calum Scott, Gloria Estefan and John Legend both spices up and refreshes Cole’s classic seasonal sonic tonic without diluting the original recipe and ingredients.
But these renowned guest vocalists’ alone are not enough to shoot their silver star status as the paramount perch ornament to the top of this time tested tinseled tree. It is Cole’s smooth, mesmerizing, baritone voice that resonates and radiates this welcomed warmth of the winter season. Like “The Little Drummer Boy,” he can stand alone and steadfast while delivering his Christmas present intact.
Still, these stellar singers have succeeded in presenting their grandparents’ music to the fresh, thirsty ears of a new generation that should now have no trouble separating spit from Shinola.
Pink Floyd fans may recognize the saddest song on this Christmas album, “The Little Boy That Santa Forgot.” The original World War II hit song by British singer, songwriter and entertainer Vera Lynn was used in the opening scene of Pink Floyd’s movie “Pink Floyd-The Wall.”
This virtual duet concept won Cole and his daughter, Natalie, a Grammy award 30 years ago with their recording of his “Unforgettable.”
Unlike his contemporaries Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett and Perry Como, Nat King Cole was not a saloon singer. Playing a musical instrument and arranging his own music also separated Cole from his peers. Performing regularly as part of a jazz trio, his mild manner and small jazz ensembles became a watermark for many other musical combos that have followed Cole’s lead.
Cole’s father Edward was a Baptist minister. His choir directing mother Perlina taught Nat to play piano when he was four years old. Born in Alabama, the family moved to Chicago where Nat found a fondness for jazz.
By the time he was in high school, he had mastered his signature sound of mixing jazz with his own style of the blues. In his short 20 year recording career, Cole recorded more than 150 songs that charted on Billboard’s music publications.
Recording in the same Studio A that Frank Sinatra used, Cole sold so much music for Capitol Records that their iconic Hollywood and Vine building, which was shaped like a tall stack of 45 records, is still referred to as “The House That Nat Built.”
2. Pentatonix/Evergreen/RCA Records
Four acapella fellas and a feline make up the quintet that deliver Christmas goodies more prolific and consistently than anybody but Santa. Ten years after winning NBC’s The Sing Off, Pentatonix has sold over 10 million Christmas albums. Evergreen is their sixth holiday album and is a bit more folky and just a little quirky with their inclusion of a Christmas cover of Stevie Wonder’s “I Just Called to Say I Love You,” and “It’s Been a Long, Long Time” from Marvel’s “The Avengers Endgame” movie. Self-proclaimed “choir nerds,” Pentatonix is still a perennial Christmas sonic star.
3. Pistol Annies/Hell Of A Holiday/RCA
As the title warns, this is one hell of a Christmas album! It also just happens to be one of the best Americana Country rock albums of the year to have mostly Christmas themes. The Pistol Annies are a sharp shooting singing trio of Annie Oakleys who are hot as a Saturday night pistol firing into your traditional yule log.
4. Nora Jones/I Dream of Christmas/Blue Note Records
Drawing on the comfort she found listening to “James Brown’s Funky Christmas and “Elvis’ Christmas Album” on Sundays during last year’s lockdown, Nora Jones made a move to kiss and embrace the mistletoe. Nine time Grammy-winning artist Jones admits that she had trouble sailing the Sargasso Sea of Christmas classics and traditional tinsel tunes. “It was hard to narrow down, but I picked favorite classics that I knew I could make my own,” says Jones. Her Midas touch and matching voice spun gold with her sixth studio recording and first ever holiday album.
5. Amanda Shires/For Christmas/Thirty Tigers
Grammy Award-winning singer songwriter Amanda Shires swaps an ugly Christmas sweater for a halter top and Daisy Duke shorts on the album cover of her first holiday release. “I’ve always wanted to make a record that’s true for me, and all the mixed emotions that come with it,” admits Shire. “There’s the happiness of being with family and then the reality that getting a bunch of your family members in the same room is maybe never a good idea. There’s a lot of nostalgia in these songs, but there’s a lot of reality too.” Shires shunned her fiddle for a piano and guitar driven sleigh ride that propels her Christmas stories home to you heart. The McCrary Sisters are assisting elves on three songs. “Silent Night” was rewritten and delivered in a Broadway musical theater style. Nine of the eleven songs are originals from Shires who is a founding member and vibrato voice of both The Highwomen and the 400 Unit.
6. Rob Thomas/Something About Christmas Time/Atlantic Records
Matchbox Twenty’s triple Grammy-winning and multi-platinum-selling vocalist Rob Thomas releases his first Christmas album. Thomas spent his entire summer recording originals and covers for the album that he has always wanted to do. Duets with Brad Paisley, Ingrid Michaelson and Bebe Winans bring comfort and joy to Thomas’ labor of love yule fuel.
7. Billy Idol/Happy Holidays/Dark Horse Records
Snarling Billy easily exits a White Wedding only to crash your White Christmas with a Rebel Yell. Originally released in 2006, the album has been remixed, remastered by Paul Hicks who remastered the musical recordings of The Beatles, Rolling Stones, John Lennon and George Harrison. Three original songs are among the mix and this edition now includes the return of guitarist Steve Stevens via the new original “On Christmas Day.”
8. Hiss Golden Messenger/O Come All Ye Faithful/Merge Records
Balancing a mixture of sorrow and joy, Hiss Golden Messenger have reinvented Christmas music with their folk rock treatment. As the front man and songwriter M.C. Taylor explains, “I wanted to make a seasonal record that felt more in step with the way I, and so many others, experience this time of year: quiet, contemplative, searching and bittersweet. The intention was to make a seasonal record with vibe.” That vibe is a balanced mixture of sorrow and joy, with originals, traditional holiday songs and covers of Woody Guthrie and Credence Clearwater Revival. Guest artists include Nathaniel Rateliff, Aoife O’Donovan and Buddy Miller.
9. Kelly Clarkson/When Christmas Comes Around/Atlantic Records
When Kelly Clarkson comes around, no one is disappointed. This is the ninth studio release and the second holiday album for the multi-Grammy and Emmy-award winning Clarkson. Sassy is classy with Clarkson’s original “Christmas Isn’t Cancelled (Just You).” But she puts a bow on this 15-track Christmas present with her Ariana Grande and Chris Stapleton duets.
10. Steve Perry/This Season/Fantasy Records
Former Journey singer, songwriter and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Steve Perry has left stadium rock for a warm cozy Christmas serenade. Even blindfolded Journey fans will know that it’s Perry when they hear the same pronunciation of “the city” in “Silver Bells” that he used in “Lights” (“When the Lights Go Down in the City”).
