A Fathers & Others Father's Day Picnic & Car Show will take place from 12:30-3 p.m. Sunday, June 20, at Quail Run Retirement, 1701 Plaza Way.
Quail Run Executive Director Parke Thomas said they're "Celebrating all our dads — and all those who have or had a dad — as well as our careful return to normal."
For $6 per person, attendees can nosh on picnic fare such as grilled hamburgers and franks and their vegetarian counterparts with all the trimmings, Laurie’s Famous Potato Salad or coleslaw, baked bean casserole and homemade strawberry shortcake.
Admission is free for dads.
Seating, indoors and out, will be limited so reservations are required. For reservations and additional information, call 509-529-2180.
With questions about getting through the Plaza Way construction, call Quail Run or the city of Walla Walla.
Walla Walla Historical Automobile Club and Walla Walla Cruisers members will present a car show with models ranging from a 1928 Dodge Bros sedan through a 1941 Ford convertible and on to early 21st century muscle cars.
Many cars are stock, but there will also be customized rides like a 1923 Ford T-Bucket and also representatives of long-lost models like the Plymouth Cranbrook and Pontiac Silver Streak.
Physical distancing will be in effect, and masks will be worn indoors except when eating. "Still, the goal is to have a great deal of safe fun while celebrating all our dads," Thomas said.