Tickets are on sale now for a performance by Doug Martsch of Built To Spill from 7-10 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at Sleight of Hand Cellars, 1959 JB George Road.
Admission is $50. Seating is limited, and tickets are available first come, first served, said winemaker/partner Trey Busch in a release.
The show will be outdoors on the winery lawn, weather dependent.
Martsch is “considered one of the elder statesmen of the highly proliferated genre known as indie rock,” Busch noted.
“Martsch has been a thriving force in the underground music scene since the early ’90s. From his blazing guitar outfit, the Treepeople, to his collaborative effort with Calvin Johnson as the Halo Benders, Martsch’s influence on independent rock and roll resonates quite deeply throughout many of today’s contemporary musicians.”
Based in Boise, Martsch performs with his permanent band, Built To Spill. He writes music and creates infinitely sprawling guitar solos “as easily as the sun rises and sets over Idaho’s pale blue skies.”
For information contact Busch
at Trey@sofhcellars.com or 509-386-6566 and see ubne.ws/martsch concert.