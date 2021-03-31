2017 Easter Egg Hunt
Leilani Avalos, 6, kept her eyes peeled in the highly competitive arena of Easter egg gathering at the Easter Egg Hunt in April 2017 in Pioneer Park. Several events are planned this year, but the hunt in Pioneer Park was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

 U-B photo by GREG LEHMAN

Several Easter egg events are planned in the area this weekend on Saturday April 3. However, the traditional hunt in Pioneer Park will not be held because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Walla Walla Valley Disability Network will host a Drive-thru Easter Egg Hunt 1-3 p.m. at the Center for Children & Families, 1150 W. Chestnut St., Walla Walla. Bring a basket, which will be filled with goodies. Questions: 509-540-9880 or emailp2p@wwvdn.org.

Prescott Lions Club is hosting its annual free Easter Egg Hunt at 1 p.m. on the elementary school lawn next to the basketball court at South B Street, Prescott.

The Dayton Community Easter Egg Drive-Thru will be from 9-11 a.m. at Dayton City Park off South First Street. Sponsors are HomeStreet Bank and Kiwanis Club of Dayton.

Adams City Park on Main Street will be the site of a Community Easter Egg Hunt 10 a.m. for kids 12 and younger. Bring your own basket. Adams Library and the Adams Library Board are sponsors.

 

