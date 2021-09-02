When the doors opened, his jaw dropped, but not because of a sensational stage production.
Tim Bruner — pastor at New Beginnings Chapel in Walla Walla and a supporter of theater productions in the Walla Walla Valley — was in utter shock at what had happened in just seven years at Fort Walla Walla Amphitheater.
For many years, the outdoor venue hosted plays and performances put on by community members — local politicians, business leaders, pastors and even U-B staff members participated in productions.
He — like many locals can testify — remembers warm summer nights under starry skies, watching local Walla Wallans produce plays that would make any town jealous.
From 1976 to 2014, the Fort Walla Walla Amphitheater was a familiar summer attraction. But now, the facility is covered by brambles and graffiti, and some fear it could cost fortunes to bring it back to life.
But not Bruner.
“Maybe I’m just a dreamer, I don’t know,” he said. “But I really don’t think it would have to cost that much.”
Bruner is leading a group to revive the facility, while another group, led by local theater arts guru Tyson Kaup, is working on another proposal.
Bruner’s interest in the site started a domino effect of legal opinions, City Council sessions, proposals and more. Ultimately, it led to a Council work session recently where Bruner was told the city would be opening up requests for proposals on the facility, allowing Kaup time to get his proposal together, along with anyone else.
The concern raised by the Walla Walla Parks, Recreation and Urban Forestry Advisory Board was about Bruner’s group being a religious organization.
Bruner said he hopes those concerns are alleviated by the fact that he started a company, Fortress Events, that would operate the facility, leased from the city.
Still, Bruner said, he wished the best of luck to Kaup and his group and said he had no hard feelings.
Kaup said he also had “a vision” for the amphitheater years ago, hoping that it would be revived.
During the Aug. 23 Council work session, Bruner said if it did ultimately end up with a group taking over the old amphitheater, even if it wasn’t his, it was all worth it.
“This is hard for me,” Bruner told the Council at the meeting. “But if you make a decision (to go with) another group, then what we have done will have been worthwhile, because we will have accomplished what we initially set out to do.”
And what they set out to do, Bruner said, is to bring the old amphitheater — full of local history — back to life.
The final note
The last community production at the theater — “Fiddler on the Roof” — was in 2014. Walla Walla Community College and the Walla Walla Community College Foundation, the brains and budget behind the summer program, closed the curtain on the school’s time at Fort Walla Walla after the fiddler fiddled his final notes.
“I still remember walking out of ‘Fiddler,’” said Brianna Branscum, a volunteer with Fortress Events.
Unbeknownst to some, it was the final time they’d walk away from the summer musical.
Branscum said at one recent gathering of volunteers, after they had finished sweeping the place clean, she walked out and it put her right back to that night of “Fiddler on the Roof,” almost as if they’d never left.
According to reporting from the U-B at the time, interest in the summer production was waning in the late 2000s — audience numbers were smaller and smaller at the 1,500-person theater and budget cuts were looming that summer.
One more event was organized by Shakespeare Walla Walla, Bruner said, but the stands have remained dormant ever since, aside from the occasional deer and graffiti artists.
Nearby, monuments have been erected, playgrounds have been built, remote-controlled planes and cars have been operated and Fort Walla Walla Museum has continued to thrive. But Walla Walla’s original high-capacity performance space has itself been a monument to history — and a fading one, at that.
Western stage coaching
In its beginning, from 1976-81, the site was used as the location of a historical drama — “Trails West” — put on by Walla Walla Outdoor Drama Inc.
That effort was backed by many local and regional names, including Seattle Times Publisher Frank Blethen, according to old pamphlets obtained by Joe Drazan at the Bygone Walla Walla Project. Blethen served as chairman of the executive board.
The total cost of the venue was about $486,000 at the time, as noted in a WWCC pamphlet catalogued by Drazan.
Planning began in the mid-1970s at the grounds of Fort Walla Walla Park, on Myra Road, following interest in historical pageants that would commemorate the bicentennial birthday of the United States in 1976. Construction and choreography overlapped in chaotic fashion at times in the spring of 1976, but the show went on.
After “Trails West” ended, WWCC kept the place going, leasing the space during the 1980s and giving birth to the summer musical program. The community plays were a source of joy and delight, Bruner said.
For more than 30 years, the shows organized by WWCC’s Jo Anne Rasmussen wowed Walla Wallans, but no more.
Rasmussen died in 2009, and a few short years later, the summer musicals had their coda.
As shown in documents recorded by Drazan, the summer production officially ended after the 2011 season. Additionally, according to reporting by the U-B, the WWCC Foundation spearheaded an effort to revive shows with the 2013-14 productions. Unfortunately, it proved to be the curtain call. Budget constraints were too much.
Similar programs were started in 2017, but organizers said it wasn’t intended to be what had taken place at Fort Walla Walla Park.
A COVID-summer’s dream
{div}Drazan took photos of the theater in April 2017, showing that just three years of non-use had already greatly aged the facility.{/div}
{div}Walla Walla Parks & Recreation Director Andy Coleman said there has been some interest from time to time from various groups over the years, as recently as 2019.
But many people were likely scared off by the sheer amount of work to be done, or they just didn’t have a solid proposal ready, Coleman said.{/div}
{div}Bruner stayed curious about the amphitheater. City staff had left it locked, but it could only be so secure since it sits on the Fort Walla Walla Park grounds without a roof. Bruner drove by every once in a while, always heartbroken to see it in disrepair.{/div}
Then, when the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March 2020, everything changed.
In June 2020, Bruner said he realized the amphitheater could be a great community resource — an outdoor venue when most indoor venues were barred from use.
He asked city staff if they could begin clearing out the debris and the city obliged.
Bruner rallied some friends from his church who were involved in local theater, as well as any other willing hands.
When he was finally let through the gates, that’s when his jaw dropped.
The place, once known for joyous musicals, was silent and scabbed — blackberry brambles sprawled over benches, graffiti marked multiple walls, wood was rotting, shrubs were overgrown. The grounds had fallen into complete disrepair in just six years.
“It was like Sleeping Beauty’s castle,” Bruner said. “I couldn’t believe it.”
Coleman allowed Bruner access, without surrendering the keys, and a faithful group of volunteers joined Bruner in bringing showbiz shine back to the amphitheater.
Little by little, the volunteers emptied debris from the aisles, hoping they’d be filled with people again instead.
And it gave Bruner an idea: Perhaps if the city allowed him to lease the space, they could continue to maintain it for the future and bring in new plays and concerts?
That was a snag, aside from the ones cleaned up between the rows of seating.
When the idea was first presented to the the Parks & Rec advisory board, concern arose of a religious organization being in charge of a public event space that’s overseen by the city. Would it be used solely for religious purposes? Would it available for all to use? What about weddings and other private events?
Bruner said his idea all along was to bring back the community mainstay as a center for major events, not just for religious events.
“I know I’m a pastor, and there happens to be church people involved, but this isn’t a church thing, it’s is a community thing,” Bruner said.
Bruner addressed the Council at the work session and Council members and staff thanked him for the time he’d already put into preserving it.
“Thank you for kindling this interest in this,” said City Manager Nabiel Shawa. “Because look what you’ve done — you’ve created community (interest in) a deteriorating asset, and you went in and spent hundreds of man hours cleaning it up, and it looks great.”
Bruner said under his plan it would be more than just community plays, but also concerts, theater festivals, school band concerts and more — including the traditional Easter sunrise service.
Fortress Events would have a board of community members, including Bruner, who said he wanted to make sure the shows are “family friendly,” as they’d been in the past.
“Something that you can take your kids to,” he said.
As an example, a production of the “Rocky Horror Picture Show” would be something he would encourage go to the Gesa Power House Theatre instead.
He said the issue of alcohol came up with the Council, too, and he said the stairs were a concern for him if people were allowed to drink. However, since it’s city property, permits could possibly be sought.
Raise or raze?
Kaup said he also had big plans for the old amphitheater, especially because of its rich history involving local theater legends.
“I...grew up acting at the amphitheater as a student of Jo Anne Rasumssen and Jack Freimann,” Kaup said, referring to the honored teachers at Walla Walla Community College and Whitman College.
“During my work on “Annie,” in particular, I was struck by the positive impact I could have on young people just as professional artists like Jo Anne and Jack had inspired me and launched my career.”
Kaup said the old amphitheater continually comes up in conversation with local theater lovers.
“Together, we have formed an organization that is laying the groundwork necessary to bring the amphitheater back to its fullest potential...(We) would like the entire community to be able to experience what it has to offer.”
Now, with proposals being accepted by the city, there will be differing opinions on how to complete the project. Shawa postulated at the work session that it would realistically take until about January 2022 for any type of decision to be made.
Bruner said his plan is to preserve the majority of what is already there and the original look and feel of the landmark.
“The bones are good,” Bruner said. “It just needs a little help.”
He requested local contractors to come and take a look.
Already, he said he’s received verbal commitments from A-1 Plumbing and Emergency Rooter of Walla Walla to do some major waterline work, Elson Roofing of College Place to do roofing and PBS Engineering and Environmental of Walla Walla for surveying and inspection, some of which has already been done.
He also has commitments from multiple people for bookkeeping services and beyond.
Bruner said he estimates that he’s got as much as $60,000 worth of commitments already, mostly out of the kindness of local business leaders. He also said his group’s work over the summer has proven that upkeep doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg.
But upkeep is key, he said.
For three weeks, while waiting for the Council’s decision, the volunteers weren’t allowed inside. In that short time, trees of paradise had already grown a few feet tall between the benches and vulgar graffiti had riddled the walls again, despite efforts to improve locks and barriers.
The city has given Fortress Events permission to continue cleanup while the proposals are being drafted so that it doesn’t go beyond the point of repair.
Coleman said the reality is that without upkeep, city staff weren’t sure what could ultimately be done with the old amphitheater. It had a very high likelihood of being leveled in the future, he said, as difficult of a decision as that would be.
But with proposals being written by Bruner and Kaup, and possibly more, a new future is potentially being raised — a future where warm summer nights under starry skies in front of a joyous crowd are possible again.
The old amphitheater may yet be new again.