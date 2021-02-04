Young Adult Nonfiction Books
”Strongman: The Rise of Five Dictators and the Fall of Democracy”, by Kenneth C. Davis.
Davis profiles five ruthless dictators: Adolf Hitler, Benito Mussolini, Joseph Stalin, Mao Zedong, and Saddam Hussein. Three of the book’s eight chapters discuss democracy and other forms of government, the times in which the dictators lived, other “strongmen,” and the need for vigilance against authoritarianism. Each biographical chapter features a time line of the dictator’s life and quotes by or about the man and his regime. Davis deftly opens these chapters with a narrative about the subject, followed by a chronological account of his life. The time line and quotes give readers a sense of both the historical context and the character of the profiled person. Davis describes the brutality inflicted by the dictators but, aside from the chapter on Hussein, most of the descriptions are not graphic. The text also explains the role that the Western powers had in allowing these men to gain dominance. The abuses committed by the United States, as in the case of the Abu Ghraib prison scandal, are also mentioned. The prose can be dry at times, and there are a few instances where the historical context is not explained well. Relevant black-and-white photographs, which are credited and captioned, maintain readers’ interest. An extensive bibliography, which contains adult and young adult titles, and endnotes support further research Ages 12-18
”When They Call You a Terrorist (Young Adult Edition): A Story of Black Lives Matter and the Power to Change the World”, by Patrisse Khan-Cullors, asha bandele; adapted by Benee Knauer.
In this young readers’ adaptation of the 2018 original, a Black Lives Matter co-founder recounts growing up in a society that sought to punish her mere existence.
Using journal entries, Khan-Cullors recalls with sometimes excruciating detail finding and developing aspects of herself that would cumulatively create her identity. From stories of her biological and chosen family to her wider community, the writing overflows with honesty, compassion, courage, and love. The many unjust interactions she and her community have had with law enforcement make for a heart-wrenching read. Still, the author and activist maintains a message of action-based hope, life-sustaining love, and community support. With assistance from co-author bandele, a noted writer and journalist, Khan-Cullors shares private and public challenges and victories. Readers will understand and connect the traumas experienced by Black people in America for centuries, from Jim Crow to the war on drugs to modern-day slavery in the form of the prison system. Most importantly, the authors share principles and beliefs that speak to what is needed to facilitate and achieve necessary changes to a blood-stained, toxic, fatal disease of American society. Part memoir, part call to action, the message is clear: Black Lives Matter despite systems and inhumane practices that say otherwise. Questions for readers at the end of each chapter will prompt discussion and awakening and even inspire action.
A gripping, much-needed memoir about a Black woman, a movement, and people fighting for freedom denied. Ages 14-18
”Wild Girl: How to Have Incredible Outdoor Adventures”, by Helen Skelton; illustrated by Liz Kay.
Helen Skelton, a white English woman, has a list of impressive accomplishments, including an ultra marathon across the Namib Desert and a high-wire walk above London. The format of the text mimics a scrapbook. Each section describes the necessary training and gear, the highs and lows of Skelton’s experiences, fascinating facts about the location or activity, and stories of other notable women adventurers. Most readers would find it difficult to emulate feats such as Skelton’s kayak journey down the Amazon. However, there are appropriate reminders to seek adult supervision when participating in adventures as well as ideas for safe outdoor excitement a little closer to home. Kay’s vivid illustrations and photographs bring Skelton’s experiences to life and enhance the detailed descriptions on each page. The subtitle may be a bit misleading; the book is more of a memoir than a “how-to” manual. Still, many readers will be motivated by Skelton’s experiences, and her perseverance and grit are inspiring. Readers gain a wealth of information about the landforms and wildlife of various regions on Earth, which may spark wanderlust. Ages 9-12
”All Thirteen: The Incredible Cave Rescue of the Thai Boys’ Soccer Team”, by Christina Soontornvat.
In her nonfiction debut, Soontornvat (Simon at the Art Museum) presents a well-researched, comprehensive look at the 2018 rescue of the Wild Boars juvenile soccer team from Thailand’s flooded Tham Luang Nang Non cave. Full-color photographs and spotlighted sections introduce the 12 tight-knit players and assistant coach, the Thai officials, the rescue divers, and other volunteers who stayed for the nine days it took to safely recover all 13 trapped members. Relayed in the present tense in a documentary-style tone, the 31 short chapters move along at a riveting pace, effectively conveying emotion and sensory details and thoroughly investing the reader in the outcome. Maps and other relevant information, including how “A Cave Is Born,” “Rules to Dive By,” and “Thailand’s Stateless People,” provide more depth and background, while insight into Thailand’s culture and climate helps illustrate the serious challenges overcome by the internationally diverse group in order to accomplish the seemingly impossible rescue. Soontornvat delivers humanizing coverage of a harrowing event, attempting to decenter Western media’s lens with great success. Back matter includes an author’s note and a bibliography. Ages 8-12