The Walla Walla Public Library, 238 E Alder St., May theme is focused on National Asian American and Pacific Islander Month.
This week’s adult feature is fiction: “The Disaster Tourist,” by Yun Ko-Eun.
South Korean author Yun’s spare but provocative novel offers perceptive satire laced with disconcerting imagery ... Yun cleverly combines absurdity with legitimate horror and mounting dread. With its arresting, nightmarish island scenario, this work speaks volumes about the human cost of tourism in developing countries. — Publishers Weekly
The youth selection is a fiction chapter book: “Kiki’s Delivery Service,“ by Eiko Kadono.
This fantastical story of a charming witch, originally published in 1985 and adapted into the beloved Hiyao Miyazaki film, has been translated from Japanese to English.
When Kiki turns 13, witch tradition mandates she must leave her family and set out on her own. Young readers will delight in Kiki’s humorous experiences and will relate to her worries. The #OwnVoices fantasy novel offers a glimpse into a few aspects of Japanese culture. Ages 10-12. — School Library Journal
To borrow these titles, visit wallawallapubliclibrary.org or call 509-527-4550 for details on curbside pickup and open building hours.
Many other titles are available with a library card on the Washington Anytime Library at anytime.overdrive.com.