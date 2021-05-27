Kiki's Delivery Service

The Walla Walla Public Library, 238 E Alder St., May theme is focused on National Asian American and Pacific Islander Month.

This week’s adult feature is fiction: “The Disaster Tourist,” by Yun Ko-Eun.

South Korean author Yun’s spare but provocative novel offers perceptive satire laced with disconcerting imagery ... Yun cleverly combines absurdity with legitimate horror and mounting dread. With its arresting, nightmarish island scenario, this work speaks volumes about the human cost of tourism in developing countries. — Publishers Weekly

The youth selection is a fiction chapter book: “Kiki’s Delivery Service,“ by Eiko Kadono.

This fantastical story of a charming witch, originally published in 1985 and adapted into the beloved Hiyao Miyazaki film, has been translated from Japanese to English.

When Kiki turns 13, witch tradition mandates she must leave her family and set out on her own. Young readers will delight in Kiki’s humorous experiences and will relate to her worries. The #OwnVoices fantasy novel offers a glimpse into a few aspects of Japanese culture. Ages 10-12. — School Library Journal

To borrow these titles, visit wallawallapubliclibrary.org or call 509-527-4550 for details on curbside pickup and open building hours.

Many other titles are available with a library card on the Washington Anytime Library at anytime.overdrive.com.

 

Tags

Annie joined the U-B news staff in 1979 and since 1990 has written Etcetera, a daily community column. She was promoted to a copy editing post in 2007. She edits copy, designs and lays out pages, including the weekly arts and entertainment guide Marquee,