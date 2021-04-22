The Wild & Scenic Film Festival for school-age children arrives online in the Blue Mountain Region on Monday, April 26. Videos will be on demand through May 3 at no cost.
Families and teachers need to register to receive access to the festival at bmlt.org/events. Activities for the classroom are available upon request at katy@bmlt.org
This is Blue Mountain Land Trust’s seventh year to partner with the South Yuba River Citizens League to share films to inspire and ignite solutions and possibilities to restore the earth and communities while creating a positive future for the next generation, according to a release.
Festival-goers can expect award-winning films about nature, adventure, wildlife, environmental justice and more. There are three age group sessions: kindergarten through fourth grade; fifth through eighth grade and high school. Activities will be posted on the website to pair with each session.