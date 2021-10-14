On a radio dial occupied by genre-bound stations, each one playing a certain kind of country, or a certain kind of rock, Whitman College’s student-run radio station is a radical, 50-year-old experiment in something different.
A gloomy song from a shoegaze rock band is followed promptly and unabashedly by bright, pop-y funk, which then fades into a 60-year-old country ballad, then ‘90s garage beats, and so on.
Sometimes Top 40 hits make their way onto the roster, but a lot of the music on KWCW doesn’t get much, if any play on commercial stations.
KWCW, broadcasting on 90.5 FM, has been a free-form station since it went live in January 1971, playing with what Whitman magazine described in 1981 as a “rainbow format,” making room for student and community DJs to share their musical interests largely uninhibited.
“That’s something we really pride ourselves on, being a platform for people to play the music they want to play and talk about the stuff they want to talk about,” said Claire Andrus, a sophomore at Whitman and general manager of KWCW.
For years, the station’s DJs have described choosing songs on the spot, ad-libbing as the mood took them.
In some shows, co-hosts and guests, huddled close to microphones in a small studio, play off of each other’s musical choices, adding to the arc of the hour.
Co-hosts Sylvia Wang and Jonah Panzer take the station’s freestyle format to its logical conclusion with “6 Degrees of Features,” Tuesdays at 11 p.m. The hour-long program plays six degrees of separation from a starting song, linking it to the next by a shared producer or performer, and by the end of the hour they’re in a totally different sonic space.
Beth Kutina and Grace Jackson, co-hosts of “Besties Never Die,” Tuesdays at 9 p.m., even bring a bit of randomness to who is helping DJ that day, bringing in people from the college community to play their favorite songs and talk about why they’re special to them.
“And friendship,” Grace said.
“And friendship,” Kutina agreed. “Hence the ‘Besties.’”
But that kind of intimate work in a tiny indoor workspace was, predictably, complicated by the coronavirus pandemic.
In spring 2020, as student programs scrambled along with everything else to adapt, KWCW relied on its Auto-DJ system, which usually just aired whenever there wasn’t a DJ on air, to shuffle through a list of a few hundred songs throughout the whole day.
Toward the end of 2020, the station opened up submissions for pre-recorded shows, which brought the voices of students and community members back on air. But, for many, an essential quality was missing.
Many shows ended earlier than they would have otherwise, or only played intermittently, according to reporting in the college’s Whitman Wire newspaper.
This fall, however, live voices started returning to KWCW. While some shows continue to be remote and pre-recorded, vaccinated hosts from the community and students are in the studio once again.
After isolation: Tenderness
For many, compelled by caution, the pandemic has been a lonely time. College campuses, where students may have once been surrounded by hundreds or thousands of their peers, sat largely empty, their student body at home taking classes online.
Then, suddenly, to open the door and walk onto a bustling campus and to try to socialize again — it can be exhausting, Kutina said.
But when she and Jackson are in the studio with a guest or two, bantering between themselves and the listener, there’s a comfortable middle-ground by socializing with the audience at a distance.
“Radio does have this tenderness, you can just tune in and listen to someone’s show, even if you don’t know about them, and you get to learn about them,” Kutina said.
“But it doesn’t necessarily have to be this intense conversation where you’re talking with this other person, which I think has been kind of overwhelming coming back to Whitman.”
The show, which allows the duo to explore their relationships with their guests and their moods that week through music, is characterized by what Jackson referred to as “whiplash programming,” starting with a Miley Cyrus tune and ending in gloomy indie rock, for example.
“It gives us an avenue to be publicly ridiculous, which is something we were doing privately quite a bit,” Jackson said with a laugh.
The reasons students decide to dedicate their time and passion to hosting a show are as varied as their music tastes themselves.
For many like Joe Wogsland, who DJs under the name JC, taking the opportunity to play music he liked at an actual radio station was a no-brainer. His show, “Breaking Down Alternative,” Wednesdays at 11 p.m., explores the songs and inspirations of artists outside the mainstream, but Wogsland also plays around with funny themes.
“I managed to find multiple alternative songs with the title ‘North Dakota,’” Wogsland said. “It was a really fun adventure.”
Some have found a passion for radio that may be longer term than they expected going into it.
Kutina and Jackson said they now would seriously consider careers on the air in a way they wouldn’t have previously.
For Alexa Grechishkin, who DJs “Into the Amazon with Alexa,” Mondays at 7 p.m., the future might not be in radio, but KWCW is still an opportunity to hone her speaking skills.
The show, which includes a more conversational segment about books Grechishkin has been enjoying or the latest find from a Walla Walla yard sale, provides an outlet to stretch her public speaking muscles, even if she was actually alone in the studio, she said.
“Being able to put together cohesive thoughts and ideas for the discussions’ segment and making sure it’s really engaging is probably one of the most interesting parts for me,” she said.
Grechishkin’s show has also pushed her to broaden her own musical horizons, she said. She has spent a lot more time asking for recommendations from friends and listening to other shows on the radio so that she can go on-air each week and bring what she’s found to her listeners.
“A lot of times radio gets painted as a dying art, with Spotify and all the streaming platforms coming about,” Grechishkin said. “On Spotify, the algorithm is really going to cater to specific things that you might enjoy, but you’re not really getting exposed to anything new.
“But what I really like about radio is that you’re not in control when you’re a listener,” she added. “And that gives you the opportunity to expose yourself to new things.”
Like Grechishkin, Zoe Burleson, whose “Patchwork Days,” Fridays at noon, lets her explore lesser-known indie music, has used the show to grow as a public speaker, she said.
“My first show this semester, I barely talked,” Burleson said with a laugh. “Just, ‘here’s my music, I’m going to sit back and you can all listen.’”
Having to hear yourself in your own headphones as you are talking can add to the discomfort, said Annie Stephens, host of “Manic Pixie Dream Tunes,” Tuesdays at 4 p.m.
“My approach is just assuming the only people listening are my parents and my best friend, which I think for the most part is true,” Stephens joked. “I think that makes it more natural and intimate too, it’s like you’re talking to really close friends.”
By students, for everyone
The station was created in 1971 by dedicated members of a student radio club with funds allocated by the student governing body.
Today it continues to be entirely operated by students like Andrus, who has been credited with helping lead the effort to bring students back into the studio, and Systems Manager Parsa Keshavarz Alamdari.
Together with other administrative staff among the student body, the station’s managers are responsible for making sure operations run smoothly, including by filing all of the proper paperwork. Unlike most student organizations, KWCW is overseen by a federal agency, and failing to dot i’s and cross t’s can cause problems down the line.
In 2014, the station was dinged by the FCC for mild if not inconsequential legal issues, after a student realized that some paperwork hadn’t been filed in eight years. Keeping everything in order, especially at a station that emphasizes improvisation and creativity, is a lot of work.
There isn’t a lot of data available to the students on how many people are listening to the end result of all of that hard work, Andrus notes. However, the online streaming service provides a little insight: those who listen, listen for hours.
“People just turn it on and leave it on,” she said.
