Sign up now to help Walla Walla Sunrise Rotary’s efforts to support the nonprofit Walla Walla Valley Disability Network and have fun in the process.
For the third time, Sunrise Rotary is hosting its tongue-in-cheek “.5K Race For The Rest Of Us” at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19. Participants will start and finish at Quirk Brewing, 425 B St.
Note that this is a 0.5K or 1,640 foot “race,” not a 5K race: “The Walla Walla Point .5K is 500 meters of grueling terrain over (parking lot) paved road.”
“It is the first and only half kilometer ‘race’ in Walla Walla. Why run 5K, 10K, or any other exorbitant distance when you can participate in one that has your ideal distance and comfort in mind?” Sunrise Rotary asked in a
news release.
Organizers say they will have a great course laid out, with an aid station, a doughnut break for those who wish at the half-way point and “lots of people to cheer you on.”
The $30 entry fee to “race” gets runners and walkers a “proud finisher” T-shirt, a pint of beer or root beer, a “pretentious” European oval sticker for your car window and maybe some other goodies, organizers said. Sign up at Bit.ly/WWPoint5K.
Costumes and teams are encouraged, however, pets need to stay home.
Learn more about Sunrise Rotary at wallawallasunriserotary.org. Find out more about the Disability Network at wwvdn.org/.