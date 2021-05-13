“One of a Kind” Classic Auto Show

The “One of a Kind” Classic Auto Show will be this weekend at Preston Park, East First Street, in Waitsburg.

 Courtesy

WAITSBURG — The “One of a Kind” Classic Auto Show will be here this weekend in Preston Park, East First Street.

A cruise is planned for 6 p.m. Friday, May 14, starting at Preston Park. The show will continue 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 15, in the park.

Vehicle registration begins at 8 a.m. with swag bags going to the first 100 vehicle participants. Current COVID-19 protocols will be followed.

Food, door prizes, games, an auto swap meet, vendors and music are planned.

For more details, contact Fred Gonzalez at 509-301-9688 or waitsburgcc@icloud.com.

 

