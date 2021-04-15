The first Big Ideas Talk of the year at Walla Walla Public Library will feature a community discussion of Ross Gay's book, “The Book of Delights."
The free public event will be at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 22, via Zoom, but registration is required. RSVP at bit.ly/2M5YYT5.
Julia Ireland, president of the WWPL Board of Directors and associate professor of philosophy at Whitman College, will lead discussion focused on encouraging connection and reflection during times of isolation. Co-facilitators are Kazi Joshua, dean of students at Whitman College; and Genie Huntemann, English instructor at Lincoln High School.
During the talk, the public is invited to share responses to the following:
- Ross starts with a familiar sign, found in the everyday environment. What makes it a "hook?" What about his language is interesting, even delightful?
- Consider Gay’s practice of sharing delight by reading a favorite entry to someone you love or recommend a delight.
Multiple copies of “The Book of Delights” are available for checkout and curbside pickup.
For more information, contact Twila Johnson Tate, public services librarian, at 509-524-4443, or visit ubne.ws/bigideatalks.