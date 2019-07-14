LYONS FERRY — The seventh annual SWIM the SNAKE event will be held at Lyons Ferry Marina and Lyons Ferry State Park at 11 a.m. on Aug. 10.
In addition to the non-competitive, open-water swim, event organizers continue to hold a two-stage, competitive (or non-competitive) relay, paddling in a kayak or paddle-board (only) from Lyons Ferry Marina to Lyons Ferry State Park, across Lake Bryan on the Snake River.
Upon arrival at Lyons Ferry State Park, paddlers can enter the water or tag-team with their “paired swimmer” and swim back to Lyons Ferry Marina.
Starbuck’s own Rebecca’s Lodge restaurant will be offering a special lunch menu for all event participants. Participants may receive a discount for $2 off their meal if they show their swim cap or wrist-band from the paddling event.
Wine and beer are also available for purchase.
The non-competitive, open-water swim will commence 10 minutes after the last “paired swimmer” leaves the state park.
Better swimmers may return to the state park upon arrival at the marina, and transportation will be provided for those who wish only to swim the .7-mile channel.
All participants are expected to be out of the river channel by 1 p.m.
Online pre-registration is required. All event information can be found at website www.swimthesnake.org.
Cost for the event, which supports the Dayton and Pomeroy Youth Summer Swim Team programs and the Blue Mountain Resource Conservation and Development Council, is $30 per participant (plus a $2.17 handling fee).
This includes a commemorative T-shirt (if ordered before July 30), bottle of water, required swim cap, chilled melon slices at the end of the event and transportation for swimmers back to the State Park following the swim.
Paddlers can check in at Lyons Ferry Marina, and swimmers at Lyons Ferry State Park from 9:30-10:45 a.m.
All participants must sign a waiver for release of liability and be in good physical health. Required forms are available on the website.
Participants parking at Lyons Ferry State Park are required to have one-day or annual Discover Passes.
Coast Guard Kennewick Auxiliary, Columbia and Franklin County Sheriff’s patrols will be on the river with numerous volunteers, Washington State Parks and US Army Corps of Engineers personnel to provide assistance and ensure participant safety.
Participants may also call 509-386-6021 for more information.