By popular demand, registration for the inaugural Symbol Quest has been extended to June 13, said Joanna Lanning with Walla Walla’s Mountain View Cemetery, where the action will take place.
“Registration has exceeded my expectations for this unique event, and we have had requests from those that missed the original deadline of May 31,” Lanning said.
Participants will still receive apparel and packets in time to complete the Quest, which runs June 18-July 18.
The new, community-wide, self-guided, family-friendly event through Walla Walla Parks & Recreation is an interactive journey for all ages to discover stories etched in stone throughout the cemetery at 2120 S. Second Ave.
Upon registering, participants will receive a Symbol Quest card listing 15 symbols to be discovered, with brief descriptions of their meaning to help locate them inside the cemetery.
Symbol Quest hoodies or cotton-blend, long-sleeved T-shirts are available depending on the quest.
Post favorite symbol photos to the event Instagram #cowwmtviewcemetery or facebook.com/wallawallapr/ for a chance to win weekly Symbol Quest raffle prizes, such as dinner at Red Monkey, Hop Thief or Stone Hut.
Complete the quest to be entered into the grand prize raffle. Three people will win $50 each to one of the three supporting restaurants.
Questers can learn about the people buried at Mountain View, their occupations, religious beliefs, interests and ages.
To register, go to ubne.ws/symbolregistration and scroll down to Symbol Quest under the Special Event heading. See also information on Facebook at ubne.ws/symbolquest. Additional information is at 527-4527 or email recreation@wallawallawa.us.