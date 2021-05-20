The Walla Walla Public Library, 238 E Alder St., May theme is focused on National Asian American and Pacific Islander Month.
This week’s adult feature is fiction: “Land of Big Numbers,” by Te-ping Chen.
A stirring and brilliant collection of stories probing the contradictions and beauties of modern China, Te-Ping Chen’s debut is love letter and sharp social criticism. Through scenes firmly planted in reality as well as tales of the bizarre and magical, Chen reveals portraits lovingly rendered with insight from her years as a reporter with the Wall Street Journal. — Elle
The youth selection is a fiction chapter book: “Battle of Champions,” by Henry Lien.Lien’s exciting debut is a story of acceptance and bravery, friendship and hope. Peasprout dreams of becoming the best in wu liu, a mix of martial arts and figure skating ... A riveting and complex read about new beginnings, family and choices. Ages 10-14. — Booklist
To borrow these titles, visit wallawallapubliclibrary.org or call 509-527-4550 for details on curbside pickup and open building hours. Many other titles are available with a library card on the Washington Anytime Library at anytime.overdrive.com.