Registration is underway for the Blue Mountain Land Trust 2021 Learning on the Land summer education series. Each of the events is designed to deepen an understanding of the environment by exploring the unique region.
Like all of BMLT’s education initiatives, this series offers a variety of nature-inspired topics, workshops, and events with partner organizations and local outdoor experts.
“Building a conservation and stewardship ethic in our community is vital to protecting our region’s natural resources,” says Executive Director Tim Copeland.
Upcoming summer events include:
- Nature Kids in the Park: Drop-in between 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 19, and Sunday, July 18, at Pioneer Park. Join BMLT and Umatilla National Forest to explore the natural world through fun hands-on activities in Pioneer Park. Visit three activity stations to make a map, prepare a backpack for a hike and practice Leave No Trace principles. Children ages 5-11 and their families are welcome for all activities. Nature Kids inspires children to investigate the natural world around them. Activities include hands-on exploration of natural resources, conservation-related activities, presentations by science educators and fun crafts to keep kids engaged. See bmlt.org/events/2021/06/19/naturekids for the June event and bmlt.org/events/2021/07/18/nature-kids
- for the July 18 event. These are free.
- Farm Kids Summer Camp: 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. July 12-30. Three weeks of summer fun on the farm. BMLT and Welcome Table Farm team to offer three week-long day camp sessions to learn about life on a small, organic farm. Farm Kids engages children in grades 1-4 to explore and discover local food systems through hands-on activities and games. Each week-long session is $215 per camper. Learn more and register at bmlt.org/farm-kids
- .
- Session 1: An Abundance of Flora and Insects | July 12-16 (waitlist); Explore life at its most beautiful through investigation of blooms, propagation and pollinators.
- Session 2: Critters on the Farm, July 19-23 (waitlist). Explore the food chains and nutrient cycles of the wild and not-so-wild critters living on the farm.
- Session 3: Farm to our Table, July 26-30. Work with farmers of Welcome Table Farm in the fields. Get those hands in the soil to plant seeds, weed and harvest. Camp runs: 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.
- Oregon Butte Hike with Bob Carson: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday, Aug 22. Hike to Oregon Butte, the top of the Blues, with Bob Carson, naturalist and Whitman College professor emeritus. En route learn about the natural history of an unglaciated mountain range with subalpine vegetation and a most unusual 15-million-year-old lava flow. The 6-mile round trip hike goes to a historic fire lookout surrounded by the Wenaha-Tucannon Wilderness. Register at bmlt.org/events/2021/8/22/oregon-butte-guided-hike-with-bob-carson
- .
- Family Hike Umatilla Rim: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Aug 29. Join Chris Howard of Blue Mountain Audubon Society on a hike into the Blue Mountains overlooking views of the North Fork Umatilla Wilderness area. Hikers will look for signs of wildlife, including pileated woodpeckers, migrating raptors like golden eagles and animal tracks of black bears or wolves. At Nine Mile Ridge trail junction, hikers will descend into old-growth forest and stop for a picnic lunch among the trees. The pace will be gentle, with the idea of quiet observation of the wild environment. Register at bmlt.org/events/2021/8/29/family-hike-umatilla-rim
- .
The nonprofit Blue Mountain Land Trust collaborates with communities and landowners to conserve the scenic, natural and working lands of the Blue Mountain region. It serves 11 counties in Eastern Washington and Oregon, protecting more than 13,300 acres of wetland and riparian areas, agricultural lands, and wildlife habitat through conservation easements.