"Nana Akua Goes to School," by Tricia Elam Walker; illustrated by April Harrison.
An open-hearted tribute to children with immigrant parents or grandparents.
Next Monday is Grandparents Day, and Zura, a brown-skinned girl of African descent, has a problem. Though excited, Zura worries about her classmates' responses to Nana Akua, who has facial markings - a tradition of the Akan people of Ghana that identifies their tribal family. Sometimes in public, people have made negative comments and stared. When Zura tells Nana Akua her worries at home, Nana pulls out Zura's favorite quilt, adorned with West African Adinkra symbols, and makes a plan to help Zura's classmates understand her facial markings. On Grandparents Day, Nana and Zura wear African dresses, and Nana explains her markings, comparing them to tattoos. She invites the children to choose an Adinkra from the quilt, each of which has a meaning (explained on the endpapers), and they and their grandparents enjoy the personal introduction to Adinkras Nana gives them. Harrison contributes spectacular collage art that surrounds Zura's family with colors, patterns, and objects, such as an African drum, pottery, art, and black dolls, that connect them with West Africa. Harrison also illustrates a full page of Nana Akua's face, gazing directly at readers. Her brown skin, full lips, gray eyebrows, tufts of gray hair at the edges of her head wrap, and her gorgeous purple, patterned fabrics all invite readers to see Nana Akua.
A wonderful springboard for cross-cultural understanding conveyed through deeply symbolic art. Ages 4-8
"If You Want to Visit a Sea Garden," by Kay Weisman; illustrated by Roy Henry Vickers.
In this delightful book, Weisman and Vickers spotlight the value of edible sea gardens. These gardens can be found along the coast of Puget Sound in Washington State through British Columbia and all the way to Alaska. They were maintained by people of the First Nations. Archaeologists have determined that some of these sea garden walls are 3,500 years old. Canadian First Nations artist Vickers's stunning illustrations use a cool palette and include Indigenous cultural symbols throughout. Weisman's text focuses on clam culture. In the book's narrative, it is summer and low tide. An adult and a child travel to the beach with a bucket, a shovel, and their clamming tools. After gathering the protein-rich foods, the gardeners clean up and prepare the sandy beach for the smaller clams to grow. Their care and attention to detail allow this healthy food supply to flourish. The back matter consists of information about sea gardens, and every word is enlightening. Ages 5-8
"Only the Cat Saw," by Ashley Wolff.
An animal's-eye view of a typical night on a farm.
As Tessa, a little curly-haired, olive-skinned girl, her father, mother, and baby brother, Sam, progress through an evening, a night, and a morning, their yellow-eyed, marmalade tabby cat sees much that the humans miss. Following each refrain of "only the cat saw..." is a wordless, double-page spread of the cat prowling about: gazing at the sheep from the window; catching fireflies; watching an owl hunt a mouse; and more. After the tabby's active night, the narrative shifts to Tessa's perspective for a satisfying ending. Wolff's spectacularly textured, highly saturated paintings show that cats who wander have lives all their own, independent of their owners. With these new illustrations accompanying a text first published in 1985, Wolff also offers intimate views of this multiracial family that are rarely found in picture books: Readers see Tessa's head and legs as she sits on the toilet at 2 a.m.; Mother nurses Sam in bed while Father sleeps. Since the book opens with Father hanging laundry on the clothesline while holding baby Sam in a baby carrier and ends with Father feeding Sam while Mother cooks breakfast, it seems that both parents take an equal share in raising the children and caring for the house.
A beautiful, quiet, indoor-outdoor family story that will dazzle the eye and warm the heart. Ages 3-5
"Saturdays Are For Stella," by Candy Wellins; illustrated by Charlie Eve Ryan.
George loses his grandmother but gains a baby sister in this touching picture book about family connections.
"George loved Saturdays. Saturdays were for Stella," George's grandmother, a black woman with a short, curly white Afro. Whether they spend the day out - at the park or the museum, or doing fun things downtown - or stay in and play and bake, days with Stella are filled with fun and love. One Saturday, however, the bespectacled brown-skinned boy is ready for his day with Stella, but he finds his parents (a black man and a white woman) crying. They explain that he won't be seeing Stella again. "From then on, George hated Saturdays." His favorite things become reminders of sadness and loss. But his parents are preparing for something - his mother is pictured in a maternity dress - and one day, a new Stella appears in his life: a brown baby with a light Afro. With baby Stella in his life, Saturdays become as much fun as they once were; George shows Stella everything he learned from his grandmother. This lovely story uses repetition and charming detail to celebrate life's cycles and family connections that never end. The text and cheerful pictures work together to capture the warmth and comfort of togetherness as well as the gloom of loss, which, the story assures readers, needn't last forever.
A beautiful story of remembering the departed by passing on traditions. Ages 4-8
