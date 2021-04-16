Relay for Life of the Walla Walla Valley organizers have a new plan in the works a year after canceling the annual local fundraiser for American Cancer Society research because of the coronavirus pandemic. Even the event logo is new.
The American Cancer Society Picnic in the Park — A Relay For Life will be Saturday, Sept. 25, in Pioneer Park, 940 E Alder St. The opening ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. and culminate at 9 p.m. with survivor and caregiver celebrations and the battery-operated tea lights for the memorial luminaries will be lit at dusk.
People can sign up at ubne.ws/valleyrelayforlife to raise funds as teams or individuals, buy memorial luminaries and make donations directly to the American Cancer Society. Many people decorate their luminaries, which this year will be placed around the circle drive in Pioneer Park.
“We needed to change it up. We changed the venue, changed the activities to make it a fun family event,” said Merri Anne Huber, who co-chairs the event this year with Tom Flookes and Tom and Sharlene Burns.
Activities are planned throughout the day, including a hero first lap, a survivor and caregiver lap and reception as well as entertainment.
This is the first picnic in the park fundraiser event for the group, which hopes to make it an annual one to benefit the American Cancer Society, Huber said. They’re reaching out to other groups for inclusion, she said.
Huber said they plan to have a health zone with Jazzercise and booths for the hospitals and clinics as well as zones for kids, entertainment, food and vendors. The details aren’t set yet for food because of COVID-19 guidelines and uncertain phases, but it is hoped food trucks will be on site and attendees can bring their own picnic fare. There will be auction items to bid on.
The organizers envision a combination music festival, street and food fair and wine tasting. Proceeds will help fund cancer patient services in the state of Washington and breakthrough cancer research.
For more information check out the event page on Facebook at American Cancer Society Picnic in the Park — a Relay for Life Event, ubne.ws/picnicinpark, or contact Huber at 541-861-9055.