SALEM, Ore.—The sale of about 200 leftover controlled big game hunt tags will be delayed until Aug. 1, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has announced.
The process for these tags is changing this year due to ODFW’s new electronic licensing system, with leftover tags being sold exclusively online, rather than at license sale agents/vendors.
ODFW is delaying the date of the sale (from July 1 to Aug. 1 at 10 a.m.) to allow more time for staff to complete User Acceptance Testing of the new process before the sale takes place.
The delay also provides additional time for hunters who want to try for a leftover tag to get ready for the new process. Hunters will need to have an active and verified MyODFW online licensing account, including a username and password, to purchase a leftover tag this year. (If you don’t have an online account yet, visit MyODFW.com and click “Buy a License” and then follow the steps to verify your account.)
See below for tips on purchasing a leftover tag, and the MyODFW.com website for a step-by-step guide:
Check the list of tags available first. Note some of the hunts are on private land, and permission from the landowner is required to hunt with the tag. See the 2019 Big Game Regulations for more information about each hunt.
Be logged in by 10 a.m. on Aug. 1. Leftover tags sell out in minutes and in the past, hunters needed to be first or second in line at a vendor at 10 a.m. for a reasonable chance of purchasing one. ODFW anticipates tags will sell out quickly online, too.
Get a 2019 annual hunting license before Aug. 1. Hunters need to have an annual hunting license to be eligible to buy a leftover tag.
Youth (age 12-17) must purchase leftover tags from their own account. Parents can create an online account for their children and the purchase must be completed from the child’s account.
Leftover tags provide an additional hunting opportunity for hunters, as they can be purchased in addition to a regular controlled or general season big game tag.