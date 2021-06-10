SEATTLE — Pike Place Market and Woodland Park Zoo have joined to celebrate the city through photos and murals of zoo animals visiting the market.
The Wild at Heart partnership series celebrates local cultural organizations throughout June.
Every Tuesday in June organizers are sharing photos celebrating the zoo animals and central market aspects — community, crafters, entertainment, farmers, grocery, dining and retail.
Four larger-than-life, temporary, interactive murals will be unveiled at the market, each inspired by one of the Wild at Heart photos. Check in for details at ubne.ws/zoomarket. Follow the market and zoo on social media to see the images.
Skyáana, the 7-year-old North American porcupine, checked out wool blankets at Snoqualmie Tribe’s Eighth Generation shop. The retailer takes an artist-centric approach with its 100% native-designed products.
Inspired by the shops at the market and Skyáana’s visit, Ariel Parrow, market artist and owner of Atlantis Art Studio & Gallery, @thechaoticaquatic, painted an homage to the shops. It’s placed in the DownUnder Mezzanine level by Ruby’s Gift Shop and Sound View Cafe.
Guinea pigs Pumpkin, Cider and Camilla took in the panoramic view and a light lettuce snack at Pike Place Bar & Grill.
Woodland Park Zoo and Pike Place Market have been staples of the Seattle community for more than 100 years, opening in 1899 and 1907, respectively.
Pike Place Market, on Pike Place downtown, features local farmers, grocers, artists, entertainers, shops and dining establishments.
Experience the Meet the Producer tradition when there to shop and interact with actual producer of the products and goods. Follow Pike Place Market on Facebook @PublicMarketCenter; Instagram @pikeplacepublicmarket; Twitter @pike_place; TikTok @pikeplacemarket_official.
Woodland Park Zoo is at 5500 Phinney Ave. N. Every ticket purchased supports wildlife conservation in the Pacific Northwest and around the world.
The zoo’s in-person programs have returned with the new “ZooVenture: A Hero’s Tail,” featuring Skyáana and fellow ambassador animals in the Wildlife Theater.
Follow Woodland Park Zoo on Facebook @woodlandparkzooseattle; Instagram @woodlandparkzoo; Twitter @woodlandparkzoo.