Juvenile Nonfiction Books
“The Highest Tribute: Thurgood Marshall’s Life, Leadership, and Legacy," written by Kekla Magoon; illustrated by Laura Freeman
Magoon and Freeman team up to present this overview of the life of Supreme Court justice Thurgood Marshall, covering his early-20th-century childhood in segregated Baltimore, his persistent fight against segregation, his initiation as the first Black member of the Supreme Court in 1967, and his death in 1993. Magoon employs a measured tone throughout, emphasizing Marshall’s concern with fairness alongside plenty of biographical details, including his two marriages, the second of which defied anti-miscegenation laws. Freeman’s layered digital illustrations enrich the narrative. One memorable spread shows a subtly hued time-lapse of Marshall presenting “seven important cases before the Supreme Court,” which centers Marshall by depicting the court from behind a row of unidentifiable seated white men. Compelling paragraphs make this an appealing read about a Black figure who had a large and lasting impact on U.S. law. Back matter contains a timeline, major court cases, further reading, and a bibliography. Ages 4-8
— Publishers Weekly
“This Is Your Time," by Ruby Bridges
International speaker Bridges applies lessons of history to the task before us. The text of the book reads like a letter, addressed to “you,” the children of today. Each spread has one page of simply phrased text — a short paragraph in a large font against a white background — facing a page of one or two black-and-white photographs. The first 20 pages vividly recount Bridges’ experience as a first grader integrating an all-White school in New Orleans: the angry crowds lining her path, the federal marshals ordered to protect her, the difficult choice her parents faced, her kind teacher from Boston who spent the days alone with her in a classroom emptied of White children whose families protested integration. The words then transition to appreciation of the many children Bridges has spoken with during school visits. She shares individual encounters with hopeful and brave children who inspired her as well as general reflections on racism and generational dynamics. Finally, the text turns to the present day — the need for “love and grace for one another that will heal this world.” Pictures of 2020 protests, sometimes sharing the page with pictures from historical protests, show young people demanding change. The simple layout is powerful: The photographs present a striking reality concerning our collective past and the repetition of history. Bridges’ hopeful words, her faith born of experience, are soothing and encouraging in this time of unrest and uncertainty. Essential reading for all ages. Ages 6-adult
— Kirkus Reviews
"Bronzeville Boys and Girls," by Gwendolyn Brooks; illustrated by Faith Ringgold
Brooks's deceptively simple poems for children combined with Ringgold's vibrant illustrations help to rejuvenate this collection first published in 1956. Inspired by Brooks's Chicago neighborhood, the events, feelings and thoughts of the children in the verse take on a timeless quality. The language and tone appear to be casual, but each poem is tightly constructed, rhythmic and distinctive. Whether the poem takes a child as its subject or unfolds in a child's voice, the images are universal. A new puppy has a "little wiggly warmness" and will not "mock the tears you have to hide." The snow is "white as milk or shirts./ So beautiful it hurts." Brooks's language remains economical yet astonishingly inventive. She describes how "Maurice importantly/ peacocks up and down./ Till bigly it occurs to him/ (It hits him like a slam)" that he won't be able to pack up his friends and take them along when he moves to another town. A few of the poems seem dated (kids call their mothers "Mother-dear," and when Paulette wants to run, her mother says "You're eight, and ready/ To be a lady") but on the whole, the collection will be as appealing to today's readers as it was to a child of the 1950s. Ringgold's bold illustrations, outlined with her signature thick black lines, are among some of her best and most narrative works since “Tar Beach.” She moves easily from cityscapes to cozy interior scenes around the family dinner table or singing at church. Ages 7-10
— Publishers Weekly
“Jump at the Sun: The True Life Tale of Unstoppable Storycatcher Zora Neale Hurston," by Alicia D. Williams; illustrated by Jacqueline Alcántara
From her girlhood days to her legacy as a writer for the ages, Zora Neale Hurston is introduced to young readers. “In a town called Eatonville—where the magnolias smelled even prettier than they looked…lived a girl who was attracted to tales like mosquitoes to skin.” Zora, clad in overalls and running through fields, loves being sent to Joe Clarke’s store, where she turns every quick errand into a chance to listen to the stories being told on the store’s porch. When she tells her own tales, her father and her grandmother punish her for “tellin’ lies,” but her mother values her stories and encourages her to “jump at [the] sun.” She wants more for her children than working the land. Sadly, her mother dies, but Zora remembers her encouragement throughout her life, which she spends in and out of different schools in different cities before finding her place in New York City as a writer and folklorist, a career that takes her back to her all-Black hometown to record those front-porch stories. Zora is depicted as the fun-loving, strong-willed person she most certainly was, and the text uses dialect as playfully as Zora did to transport readers into her world. Whimsical illustrations show Zora’s many worlds — country and city, school and social life—with energy and joy. This introduction to an American icon feels just right. Ages 4-9
— Kirkus Reviews