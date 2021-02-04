By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Combine Art Collective opened its “red, rojo, rouge” exhibit today.
Works of Combine’s 15 regional artists are on display through Feb. 28. With an eye toward all things poetic, romantic, love and color-related, the Pacific Northwest artists combine their multi-mixed mediums and talent to craft unique works.
The gallery is open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday at 130 E. Rose St., in The Showroom on Colville. For more information, see combineartcollective.com and combineartcollective130@gmail.com