Frog Hollow Farm's annual seed swap is back after a COVID-19 hiatus, and local gardeners are invited to connect with fellow plant lovers at 174 Frog Hollow Farm Road from 9 a.m.-noon Sunday, Feb. 27.
Gardeners can bring seeds to share or try out some new varieties for the summer garden. Participating in the community seed swap can be an easy way to add color and diversity to new and existing garden spaces, organizers said.
Free seeds are available, and there is no charge to participate in the swap.
For more information, visit froghollowfarm.com, call 509-730-1703 or email info@froghollowfarmww.com.
