MILTON-FREEWATER — Frazier Farmstead Museum, 1403 Chestnut St., is set to open April 3 for the season, said museum Director Linda Whiting.
A special open house from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. will include a Spring Scavenger Hunt, a crafting activity, the Curly Fries Food Truck and cookies, Whiting said.
“Visitors will enjoy most of the activities out under the trees on the lawn,” she said.
Spring Scavenger Hunt forms will be available to pick up on the Museum porch anytime between March 18-April 2.
Completed forms may be redeemed for a treat at the open house on April 3.
Whiting said a dozen elementary and middle school students participated in the Revolutionary War-themed Young Pioneer Book Club winter session.
They met weekly at the museum with Whiting and assistant Jacque Fox, to read together, answer questions about the book and work on crafts. Projects included baking bread, making a feather quill and a potato stamp and creating a candle out of shortening and twine.
She said they enjoyed reading historical chapter books “Johnny Tremain” and “Toliver’s Secret,” which emphasize the history of the founding of the nation and basic principles that are pertinent in present day.
For more details, contact the museum at 541-938-4636 or see frazierfarmsteadmuseum.org.