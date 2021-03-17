Nominate homes in the Walla Walla city limits by 9 a.m. March 27 to be egged for Easter. It’s a good thing. Everything will land sunny-side up but no chicken eggs will be broken or used.
Exchange Club of Walla Walla cooked up the Easter Egg Remix this year in place of the traditional annual Easter Egg Hunt in Pioneer Park, started in 1959 at Wildwood Park. COVID-19 pandemic protocols have prevented it from going forward in 2020 and 2021.
Club members are disappointed not to host area children for the hunt in which approximately 40,500 individuzally foil-wrapped chocolate Easter eggs — weighing about 480 pounds — were broadcast on the lawn under large shade trees surrounding the park’s gazebo.
The remix is “just a random idea now that we’ve lost the hunt,” said Phillip Provost, the club’s youth activities director.
Instead, in the spirit of spreading cheer, the club is asking community members to nominate people in Walla Walla to have their homes decorated, public relations chair Mike Stensrude said.
Exchange volunteers will surprise the winners by putting candy-filled eggs and colorful Easter decorations on their lawns.
To submit nominations, visit and “like” Exchange Club of Walla Walla’s Facebook page at ubne.ws/Exchangeclub, share the post, and tag nominees to be egged.
Exchange Club meets via Zoom at noon Mondays. Find out more at wwexchangeclub.org, go to the calendar tab for directions on how to join or email nominees to Provost at phillip@provostteam.com.