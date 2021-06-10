Historian Gary Lentz will be at Fort Walla Walla Museum, 755 NE Myra Road, at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12, to teach visitors how to make primitive snacks.
He will start the demonstration by building a fire and using it to parch dried corn. He will also make company biscuits similar to hardtack with a mixture of flour, salt and water.
Lentz served on the Washington state governor’s Lewis & Clark Trail Committee for more than 25 years. During that time, he observed and discussed various aspects of the expedition with scholars and experts.
He was more interested in the “how,” re-creating their journal entries using their tools, instruments, weapons and cooking.
These exercises have provided some unique insights into the early 19th-century way of life, and he is excited to share these skills with others in this new educational program.
At 2 p.m. Sunday, June 13, Harris Gwinn will portray mountain man Joe Meek in the museum’s Pioneer Village.
Mountain men were among the earliest Euro-Americans to settle in the Northwest. Following in the footsteps of the Lewis & Clark expedition, these men were the toughest of the tough. Trapping beaver and trading with Indian people in a pristine wilderness, they opened the West for others to follow.
Meek first entered Oregon Country in 1829, along with William Craig and Robert Newell. He met Marcus and Narcissa Whitman at the 1836 fur trapper’s rendezvous on their way to Walla Walla.
As fur trapping waned in the 1840s, Meek, Newell and Craig transported wagons left behind by the Whitmans at Fort Hall, near what is now Pocatello, Idaho, to the mission at Waiilatpu, west of Walla Walla. These were the first wagons ever to cross the Blue Mountains.
Meek settled in the Willamette Valley but left daughter Helen Mar with the Whitmans. When he returned to the Whitman Mission after the incident of 1847, he found his daughter had died of illness while a captive among the Cayuse people.
Meek then made his famous winter ride to Washington, D.C., to plead for U.S. troops and a government presence in Oregon. As a result, he was appointed U.S. marshal for the new Oregon Territory, which included all of Oregon, Washington, Idaho and parts of Montana and Wyoming.
The museum is open from noon-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Find event listings and living history performances online at fwwm.org.
Admission is free to members and children under 6, $4 for children ages 6-12, $8 for students and seniors ages 62 and older and $9 general admission. For more details, call 509-525-7703.