Some people Flamingle with Flocktails and Friendships. Others Porch Party or have Treats on the Street. Still others set up a social hour or two at curbside while maintaining the prescribed physical distancing in the time of coronavirus.
Whatever it’s called, it’s a thing.
This outdoor communing has been going on during much of the pandemic, at least in warmer weather. Some, however, battled chill temperatures al fresco, burrowing into sleeping bags and layers of blankets to enable visiting with family and friends.
It’s been a relaxed option to bring humans together who’ve mostly been isolated indoors to avoid contracting COVID-19.
Walla Wallan Greg Kettner dreamed up Drinks on the Driveway in January, “but it was too cold to sit outside and visit,” he said. He and his neighbors have been gathering since March and more consistently since April, he said.
“Community is so valuable,” Kettner said. “Talking and sharing makes our lives better and the world too. There is enough going on, that taking time out, connecting with our neighbors as been great.”
To get the party started, he sent out a weekly text and the word got out to others. Hosts rotate and everyone brings their lawn chairs and favorite beverages, “and we visit. It’s a lot of fun.”
“People see us out there, and we invite them to join. We encourage everyone to invite others. It’s been amazing.”
The group convenes at 7 p.m. Thursdays at a different driveway each week. Steve and Lynette Ciarlo hosted for the first time June 10 outside their place in Prospect Terrace.
The couple greeted guests on their front walkway, the driveway being too steep to safely sit without sliding downhill. Ensconced on rust red Adirondack chairs under a multi-hued, leafy umbrella created by a Rising Sun Redbud tree, they fashioned an inviting vignette complete with a glass-topped coffee table. Temperatures were in the 60s to low-70s that evening and Lynette Ciarlo compensated with a sweater and snuggly leopard print throw. Their greeting committee included son Tyler Ciarlo and mini-Aussies Joey, Mickey and Taz.
“People bring their favorite drinks. We’re just excited to sit 6 feet from each other and get to know one another. The first time we did it, I brought a hockey stick, which is almost 6 feet long for a measuring stick and threatened to use it if anyone got too close,” Kettner joked.
The tête-à-têtes could have as few as three attendees — the largest number to turn out thus far is 14. When Kettner hosts, it’s with wife Becky and daughter Rachel.
The neighborhood is active, with couples, families and singles walking, running and bicycling past. It was apparent when someone was headed to the Ciarlos as they shouldered camp chairs and carried insulated drink containers.
A soft cooler Brooke Frazier and Gino Bossini brought surprised everyone when it erupted with a loud pop. The cork on their champagne bottle cut loose. Crystal and Yousef Abdulwahid joined in, bringing more laughter and warmth to the dynamic.
Kettner, U-B photographer Greg Lehman and Skip Cundiff were the first to gather, Lehman said.
“Let’s get together for a drink,” he proposed.
Frazier saw them and thought how cool. That was when everyone was huddled in their houses, she said.
It’s open to kids, “But those who have teenagers have better things to do like TikToc or Facetime,” Kettner said. Crystal Abdulwahid added that sometimes the younger kids will bicycle in front of the hosts’ home. This time kids had babysitters.
Discussion centered for a time on the Ciarlos’ friendly, social dogs, people’s pets and sundry other topics. But as soon as Steve Ciarlo fired up the cherry red, growly, loudly purring 2013 Mustang Boss 302, all the men stood, almost as one, and beelined to the open garage to talk cars. The women’s equally congenial conversation included cars, speeding tickets, children and other anecdotes.
The impact of gathering has been great, Kettner said.
“We have gotten to know our neighbors more, share stories and laugh together,” he said. “We look forward to it weekly. It’s weird seeing people’s teeth again. It took a couple of times to get used to it, sort of like showing up at a nude beach.”
There are bound to be laughs at Drinks on the Driveway because in addition to his occupation as a keynote speaker and virtual business coach the 49-year-old Kettner is a comedian who’s been onstage in Walla Walla as well as in front of thousands over the years with big-gun comedians Jim Gaffigan, Robin Williams and Norm Macdonald. He’s also responsible for recruiting other comedians to perform here.
“I help professional sports teams ‘WorkHappy’ via speaking, coaching and my podcast ‘WorkHappy.’ I share how laughter and happiness can increase productivity, improve morale and share how to talk about mental health at work,” Kettner said.
A Mount Prospect, Illinois, neighborhood initiated safely physically distanced Driveway Happy Hours in 2020, reported Dan Mihalopolous on National Public Radio.
The 12 or so participants congregated near the curb in front of their homes, one couple enjoying bottles of New Glarus Spotted Cow, a Wisconsin craft beer.
For that group, it’s been an extension of their Russelmania summer block party, said founder Candi Dirst, who came up with the idea in late March 2020.
While enjoying a brandy old-fashioned sweet, the blanket-swaddled Dirst said, “I knew everyone was sitting at home, not doing anything. I’m like, ‘Let’s have a happy hour on our driveway.’”
After their first drinks party a post on Facebook got 300 responses, with others wondering why they weren’t doing it, too.
And the 6-foot physical distancing at the Ciarlos’? People congregated closer to one another what with being in Phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Healthy Washington Roadmap to Recovery. After June 30 there will be no physical distancing requirements in Washington, according to ubne.ws/governorguidelines.