DAYTON — Ladies and gents, rev your engines. Dayton All Wheels Weekend starts Friday, June 18, and runs through Sunday, June 20, on Main Street.
The Father's Day weekend fun begins with a cruise and music on Friday night. Saturday includes a classic show ’n’ shine, men’s “drag” races, a food court, beer garden and night music. Sunday has a Father’s Day breakfast and golf tournament.
More than 100 trophies will be awarded in 26 categories during the classic car, truck, tractor and motorcycle show for original, restored original, modified and custom vehicles.
The event will observe all COVID-19 guidelines, and some events may need to change, according to organizers. For more details and registration information, see allwheelsweekend.com.