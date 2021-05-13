The Walla Walla Public Library, 238 E Alder St., May theme is focused on National Asian American and Pacific Islander Month.
This week’s adult feature is a fiction book: “If I Had Your Face,” by Frances Cha.
At first one might think Cha’s story is all about wealth and plastic surgery and the pursuit of an impossible standard of beauty. But take a closer look to discover the sisterhood at the heart of this ambitious book. It’s the scaffolding — and occasionally — the wrecking ball. — The New York Times Book Review
The youth selection this week is a fiction graphic novel: “Dragon Hoops,” by Junot Díaz.
Self-confessed nerd
Yang would be the first to say it was unlikely that he’d do a graphic novel about sports, but his latest YA opus might be the best comic ever done on the subject, as he follows the fortunes of his high school basketball team in their quest for a state championship. Ages 14-17. — Forbes, from “The Best Graphic Novels Of 2020”
To borrow these titles, visit wallawallapubliclibrary.org or call 509-527-4550 for details on curbside pickup and open building hours.
Many other titles are available with a library card on the Washington Anytime Library at anytime.overdrive.com.