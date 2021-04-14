Walla Walla Public Library and Brittany Brook of Moonshadow Music are having an Earth Day-themed Zoom party 10-11 a.m. Saturday, April 17.
Expect sing-alongs, story time and crafts tied to the Earth Day-inspired theme. Activity bags with art supplies and more will be available at Walla Walla Public Library’s curbside pickup at the Alder Street main entrance, 238 E Alder St., from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, April 16.
The Zoom event link will be posted Friday, April 16, on WWPL’s Facebook page at facebook.com/WWPL99362 and the library website ubne.ws/3wPzxtD.
Moonshadow Music and WWPL will host four more virtual parties this year, including a Summer Reading Launch Party on June 12, a Latino Heritage Celebration on Sept. 25; a Native American Focus on Nov. 6 and New Year’s Eve Countdown to Noon on Dec. 31.
For more details, contact the library at 509-527-4550, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday or email wwpl@wallawallawa.gov. More Moonshadow Music can be found at moonshadowmusictogether.com.