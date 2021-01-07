The Even Better Together exhibit opened today at Combine Art Collective, 130 E. Rose St.
Works of Combine’s six owners, Lauri Borer, Patty Gardner, Tricia Harding, Ann Hooper, Lynn Woolson and Dianna Woolley are on display through Jan. 31.
The six Northwest artists combining their multi-mixed media collaborations with one another has resulted in a plethora of new work.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday. See also combineartcollective.com and email
combineartcollective130@gmail.com for more details.