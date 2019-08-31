MILTON FREEWATER — The Walla Walla Road Runners will hold their 43rd annual Labor Day Run, and the associated 100-meter dashes on Monday here at Shockman Field starting at 9 a.m.
Walla Walla University freshman cross country runner Justin Roosma returns after besting the Labor Day mile here last year in four minutes and 38 seconds (Peter Spir, a Canadian Olympian, still owns the meet record with ths 4:24 he ran 24 years ago).
After Roosma won the Labor Day run going into his senior year at Walla Walla Valley Academy, he went on to capture a state track championship in the 1,600-meter run (the metric mile).
The records of Labor Day runs indicates several local runners have enhanced their careers here:
MEN — Peter Spir, 1985 4:24
WOMEN — Kim Spir, 1985 5:17
GIRLS UNDER 12 — Nicole Osborne, 1985 5:37
BOYS UNDER 12 — Craig Douglas, 1989 5:58
GIRL’S 100 METERS — Katie Douglas, 1985 :15.8
BOY’S 100 METERS — Craig Douglas, 1988 :15.2
WOMEN’S 100 METERS — Casey Roosma, 2011 :13.4
MEN’S 100 METERS — Josh Priester, 2001 :11.3
Nicole Osborne (now Stewart) is the long-time cross country coach at Pendleton High School.
Craig Douglas, while at McLoughlin High School, won three state hurdles championships — two in record times — and in a couple of weeks, he will be inducted into the Mac-Hi Hall of Fame.
Katie Douglas won a state title in the 300 hurdles for Mac Hi and held the Eastern Oregon University 400 meter hurdles record for 14 years.
Casey Roosma (now Montgomery) holds the WWVA 100 meters record.
Josh Priester set the Wa-Hi 300 meter hurdles record in 2000 and is presently the coach of the Santa Barbara Track Club, with an representative having competed in the heptathlon at the Rio Olympics.
The races Monday are open to all walkers and runners, with no fee and no pre-registration.