Santa can’t miss his personal mailbox now perched at 221 Whitman St. in Walla Walla.
Jeff Strickland and his partner Rochelle Short relay hundreds of local children’s letters addressed to Santa Claus, the big elf dedicated to rewarding children from his home at the North Pole.
Many a child’s letter with a list of wishes for Santa to bring a present at Christmas surely includes reassurances they have been very good this past year. Strickland guesses that in 2020 they found anywhere from 300 to 500 letters over the holiday season.
Gathering letters out of the locked mailbox every few days, Strickland transfers handfuls of envelopes with youngsters’ penmanship centered neatly on the outside of envelopes big and small.
He holds up one on Dec. 15, chuckling that the return address is in Milton-Freewater. There are even a few tinted envelopes. He guesses that the nearby YMCA Walla Walla children’s programs might offer encouragement for Santa correspondents, but he says the letters come from all over.
“We sit inside and watch all these cars go by,” he says, obviously surprised at the activity as streams of children get out of vehicles and slip their sealed wishes into the slot in the big metal box.
The mailbox clearly belongs to Santa, and just to be sure the envelopes get to the North Pole, a couple sturdy cords tie the box to a tree.
After gathering letters every three days or so, the partners serve as a conduit to the big elf. And each envelope with a return address receives back a letter from Santa with a little treat such as a coupon for hot chocolate.
“We’re still working out the details,” Strickland says.
This tradition of communication to the North Pole began with Liz Pierce, a community advocate who ran it “for decades,” in the Blue Ridge Elementary School neighborhood, he says.
After passing on the box to Strickland three years ago, the holiday activity heartens him, for it is emblematic of the Walla Walla community with its seasons.
He cites other traditions such as picking strawberries at Klicker’s farm in the spring and the Ducky Derby fundraiser in summer as examples.
Strickland spends some $300 of his own money financing the project, but he radiates pleasure at being a stand-in for Santa. This is another one of those annual things, he adds, “that make this community special.”
