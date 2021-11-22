DAYTON — One of this small city’s big deals is its boisterous start to the Christmas season.
In billing itself as “the town that still believes,” Dayton will present its annual Christmas Kickoff, starting Friday, Nov. 26, through Saturday, Nov. 27.
Events include a hayride, wine tasting, cookies and cocoa, music, live reindeer, a Festival of Trees, the Ugly Christmas Sweater 5K dash, a Christmas Bazaar, kids crafts, letters and visits with Santa.
Sponsored by the Dayton Chamber of Commerce, organizers hope such traditions build memories for children and families as the Christmas season is kicked off here each year the day after Thanksgiving.
Friday ends with a 6 p.m. lighted parade, tree lighting and fireworks.
A mule-drawn carriage ride, carolers in front of the downtown shops and businesses serving holiday cookies will flavor both days, organizers said.
Many events repeat on Saturday, with the day concluding at 4 p.m.
For a full schedule of the weekend, go to ubne.ws/daytonholiday.
