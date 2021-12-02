Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts is inviting the public to enter its doors once again with an open house on Friday, Dec. 3, 4-7 p.m.
This is the first official, in-person event for the nonprofit organization at the Umatilla Indian Reservation in nearly two years, Executive Director Karl Davis said.
Participants can tour the gallery and studio showcasing new work from more than a dozen artists, spanning 2019-2021, and make their own print to take home.
Davis said while the pandemic has been a challenge for the organization, he’s proud of what has been accomplished, including operating the studio at capacity with five artists-in-residence, as well as publishing prints from a number of artists that visited in 2020.
Crow’s Shadow, at 48004 St. Andrew's Road, will be able to offer a “Traditional Arts” workshop before the year ends, Davis added.
For more information, go to crowsshadow.org.
