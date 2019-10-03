CrashMania 2019 is coming to the Walla Walla Fairgrounds rodeo arena at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
A part of the Pacific Northwest Championship Demolition Derby, CrashMania includes a full-size car destruction tournament that starts with randomly drawn qualifying heats. The top three from each heat advance to the Main Event.
Drivers who do not qualify through their heat get a second chance in the Grudge Match.
The winner of the Main Event receives a trophy and $5,000, with $1,500 going to second and $500 for third.
The “Mad Dog,” or most aggressive, driver of the night gets $1,500 and a trophy.
As drivers repair their cars in between heats, other events will be taking place in the arena, including a full-size truck demo derby, a small-car/truck demo derby, and a Jump UR Junk contest.
The Jump UR Junk is open to anyone willing to hit a ramp at full speed, the only requirement is the vehicle has working seat belts.
CrashMania organizer Johnny Brown said the event’s most popular extra event is the Kid’s Crash, where any child age 8 and under can bring their Power Wheels or similar vehicle to the arena for a derby.
Any child who brings a Power Wheel for the event receives free admission, and must be accompanied by a ticket-holding adult while on the track. Entries for Kid’s Crash will be taken until 5 p.m. on Saturday.
CrashMania gates open at 4:30 p.m., and there will be a Pit Party from 5-6 p.m. with all drivers and cars on the arena floor. Fans are welcome to check out the cars and meet the drivers.
The event begins with the Kid’s Crash at 6 p.m.
Curt Cartier of 97 Rock will be announcing.
The CrashMania Points Series has been going since May, with Saturday’s event being the final derby of the season. Drivers have earned points at each event, and their top five scores count toward an end-of-year champion.
Top drivers will be at the arena competing for the top prize of $1,500 and a custom CrashMania championship belt, and the top five drivers in points receive extra prize money.
Full standings, results and videos from all the events are available at crashmaniaderby.com.
Tickets and pre-entries for all classes are available on the website, and tickets are also available at WallaWallaFairgrounds.com or the fair office. Pre-sale tickets are $15 for general admission (ages 13 and up), $10 for GA youth (6-12), and 5-and-under are free. Box seats are $20 for all ages.
Prices at the gate will be $17 GA (13 and up), $12 GA youth, and $25 box seats.
See website crashmaniaderby.com, CrashMania Demolition Derby 2019 on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram for more details.