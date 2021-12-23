Reading people’s minds and making audiences laugh promises a one-of-a-kind show starring Peter Antoniou. The Gesa Powerhouse Theatre is hosting the psychic comedian on his first U.S. tour following 15 years performing in the U.K. and Europe.
The Walla Walla performance is on Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve.
Antoniou’s act recently scored as a semi-finalist in 2021’s season of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.”
Typically drawing from the audience, the psychic comedian reveals individual questions a patron contemplates in response to Antoniou’s prompts.
The banter and response of the audience to the surprises mind-reading brings to the fore keep people amused and enthralled.
The comedian says he welcomes a chance to prove his act for Americans live instead of acting for a television audience. “It’s easy to dismiss the things you see on TV as being set up or having people in on it but giving people a chance to experience the mind reading for themselves is my favorite thing to do,” he writes in a press release.
Tickets for reserved seating cost $30 for adults, $20 for students.
Tickets are available online at phtww.org or by calling the Gesa box office at 509-529-6500. The theater requires masks and virus-transmission precautions such as masks, as set by state and county health departments.
(0) comments
