This story has been modified since its initial publication to reflect a correction.
The city of Walla Walla will host a neighborhood block party Thursday in the city’s new South Ward.
The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the southwest corner of Howard-Tietan Park on Howard Street just north of the City Church.
According to city spokesman Brenden Koch, there will be free food, drinks, live music from Eddie Manzanares and games. City Council candidates will be on hand to talk about their plans if elected and current Councilman Jerry Cummins will inflate his hot-air balloon if the weather cooperates.
The block party will be the fourth, and final, neighborhood party of the summer. City Manager Nabiel Shawa said the block parties are now in their third year and the city intends to continue them next year.
Shawa said the neighborhood events were started at the suggestion of City Council members who wanted to improve engagement and communication between community members.
“It’s just about breaking the ice between neighbors,” he said.