Anyone with a library card can check out a MacBook from Walla Walla Public Library this spring.
The Walla Walla city Technology Services Department and Walla Walla Public Library have teamed to make the laptops available, library technician Annie Yetmez said in a release.
“Information poverty is the biggest issue we can help with ... information poverty has come to mean this issue of digital access,” young people’s librarian Liz George said. Access to a MacBook will lessen digital barriers for library patrons most in need of those tools.
Library Director Erin Wells said the biggest challenge in launching the new service was figuring out how to ensure computer activity from each user would be properly erased to protect patrons’ personal information. Technology Services installed a program that wipes all activity from the devices upon shutdown and restart, Yetmez said.
MacBooks run the iOS operating system, but the Apache OpenOffice program suite will be installed on all the machines. The software is generally compatible with the popular Microsoft Office formats that many people use daily.
Patrons can access all programs on the computers, but to protect against viruses, won’t be able to download and install new software, Wells said.
Laptops, each with a protective carry case and charger, may be checked out for one week. Patrons will need to fill out additional paperwork upon checkout. There are no fees to borrow a MacBook, which can be reserved by calling the 509-527-4550 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, or via a patron’s online account.
“If you have internet access in the form of an internet connection and a tablet, laptop, or desktop computer, you probably use it daily, if not constantly,” Yetmez said.
“If you’ve ever been stuck without internet, you know how anxiety-inducing it can be. Maybe you need to pay a bill right away to avoid a late charge, but you can only do so on the utility website. Maybe you need to submit a job application, but applications are only accepted via the company website.”
The library’s row of public computer terminals saw almost continuous daily use until the pandemic shut down public access.
“Many patrons depended on those computers for access to job sites, online documents, government agency websites and other essential resources,” she said.
“Those without access to such devices were left out in the cold — sometimes literally, as people came to the door of the library searching for the internet access so essential to modern life.”
Find out more at 509-527-4550 or see wallawallawa.gov.