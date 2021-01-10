The Park Plaza chef whipped up a cake recently to celebrate Walla Walla native Anna Ruth “Anne” Meiners Gwinn‘s 101st birthday. The confection was served to all the residents, said Anne’s son, Harris Gwinn.
She spent her birthday in her apartment and enjoyed Chinese food, specially requested and brought in by her family. “The kitchen staff made her a huge banana split and the staff sang to her in her apartment. It was a low-key birthday but she very much enjoyed it,” Harris said.
On Dec. 14, 1919, Anne was born in a snowstorm of several days’ duration in Walla Walla to Evert and Lillian Meiners. Mother and baby stayed a couple of weeks at the hospital before returning to the family’s Spring Creek Road ranch, originally owned by Henry Meiners. They raised wheat on the tillable land and cattle on the parts too hilly to plow, Harris said.
Anne’s younger siblings, Dorothy Meiners Torretta, 95, and Don Meiners, 92, attest to the family longevity. “That and her sarcastic sense of humor have stood her well in reaching 101 years old,” Harris said.
Anne and brother Gene attended Coyote School for two years. They got there by walking up the windmill hill behind their house and keeping the fence on their right.
“One time, after it snowed, there was a breakable crust on the snow and it bit right through her stockings above her boots. Her brother wouldn’t wait for her so she stood at the top of the hill and cried until her father sent a hired man to carry her down the hill. She was 5 years old,” Harris said.
She and Gene then attended Dixie School until eighth grade. She graduated in 1937 from Walla Walla High School. She and cousin Delia Meiners served on the Farmerettes fair court that summer. At the rodeo dance that year future husband George M. Gwinn asked her to dance. “She was not impressed with ‘just one more cowboy,’” Harris reported.
That fall she enrolled at Whitman College. Her studies the next year at St. Luke’s School of Nursing in Spokane were interrupted when pneumonia forced her to return to the ranch. In fall 1939 she enrolled at Eastern Washington Normal School in Cheney where she ran into George, who was in his last year of college and was president of the Letterman’s Club. “This was quite a change from the cowboy at the dance in the purple shirt,” Harris said. George graduated in June 1940.
Anne and George married in September 1940 and he took a teaching job that month at Molson, Washington. During the early part of World War II, they lived in Anne’s grandparents’ home on the Meiners ranch from 1942-1943 while George took over the farming and Anne kept their home and delivered a daughter in June 1942 and another in May 1943. The school year of 1943-44 George taught at Washington School.
In summer 1944 George was drafted and entered the U.S. Marine Corps. He served in the South Pacific Theater, eventually taking part in the invasion of Okinawa in April 1945. While he was overseas, Anne and their young daughters returned to the ranch for the remainder of the war.
Teaching and principal jobs took them to Okanogan, Washington, from 1946-1948. A son was born in 1947 at Sweet Home, Oregon, another son was born in 1949.
When George went to work for the U.S. Air Force in 1953, the family moved to French Morocco for his assignment. Anne was a traditional homemaker during those years, raising their children. George’s work took them to Germany in 1955.
Returning to the Northwest, they settled in the Portland area where George taught and Anne worked as a teacher’s aide part time from 1956-1968. With all the children out of the house they moved to Wallowa in 1968 where George taught fifth grade and Anne was secretary at the high school.
They retired in 1983 and returned to Walla Walla in 1999 to escape the Wallowa winters. George died in 2011.
Anne’s abiding interest throughout her life was art, particularly charcoal, pastels and watercolors, Harris said.
Anne’s children, GeorgAnnea Sitton, Sherry Cook and Harris live in Walla Walla; youngest son Terry Gwinn died in 2004. Anne also has 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.